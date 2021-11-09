AZLE — Argyle is going back to the region tournament for the first time since 2019.
In a back-and-forth match that featured a staggering 35 lead changes, the Lady Eagles punched their ticket Tuesday with a 27-25, 16-25, 27-25, 25-21 win over Stephenville in a Class 4A Region I quarterfinal at Azle.
Argyle (30-12), which is in its first year under new coach Taryn Hill, had just gutted out a win in the third set and trailed 13-12 in the fourth before closing the match with a 13-8 run. Stephenville had pulled to within three of tying but saw its final serve go wide right out of bounds as Argyle emptied its bench in celebration.
Katherine Holtman led Argyle with 12 kills while the trio of Camryn Heiser, Jessie Moore and Shaye Feely chipped in 10 each. Jada Price had 23 digs defensively. Oliva Sanchez added 14, and Sydney Payne added 11.
Argyle will face Dumas at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 4A Region I semifinal in Weatherford. The region final is set for 11 a.m. Saturday.
"This is amazing," Feely said. "I feel like we can go to state. I came into this game ready to go. We fought for every point. We didn't think about the past — all we thought about was doing this [today]."
Hill agreed.
"We knew we had all the potential in the world, and we had faced every type of adversity and new lineup after new lineup," she said. "These kids just wanted it, and that's never changed since Day One. I owe it to the kids because we had an injury yesterday, and I threw a new lineup at them. They pieced it together. That was some fun volleyball."
Stephenville came in ranked No. 9 in 4A, and it showed as the match quickly turned into a point-for-point slugfest. There were 15 lead changes in the first set alone. Both teams blew a chance at set point before Argyle eked out the final two points off a Stephenville hitting error and a block from Holtman.
Stephenville surged right back and didn't trail a single time in the second set. It then used a 6-1 run in the third to take an 18-14 lead. But true to form for the match, Argyle rallied to take a one-point lead. Stephenville again led 23-21, but Argyle closed the set on a 6-2 run.
That final surge included four Stephenville hitting errors.
"In that second set, it was all us. It wasn't anything they were doing that we couldn't adjust to," Hill said. "Once we figured out us, it looked great. I'm so proud of them. They deserve this."
Argyle finally took control of the match after finding itself trailing midway through the fourth. Feely knocked down a huge kill followed by back-to-back kills from Moore and Heiser. Stephenville then errored, giving Argyle a 16-13 lead.
Stephenville crawled back to trim the deficit to 20-18, but Argyle rattled off four straight points to set up match point.
Landri Withers led Stephenville with 20 kills. Emma Giddings added 17 and Jaylee Matthews finished with nine.
"They had me anxious over the last few days, but in the end, it's fine," Hill said. "I'm so happy for them to have this experience."