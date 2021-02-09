DECATUR — The last six times Argyle and Decatur squared off prior to Tuesday night’s meeting, the game came down to the wire and was decided by three points or less.
But as their latest matchup came down the stretch, Argyle started to pull away thanks to the clutch performance of Nate Atwood. The senior sparked a 7-0 run with a baseline dunk to put Argyle ahead 49-41 with under five minutes remaining.
Then, moments later, Atwood provided the exclamation point.
Atwood took a pass from Jacob Dye in transition, rose above the defense and slammed it home, sending Argyle’s fans into a frenzy.
NATE ATWOOD WITH THE EXCLAMATION POINT!@ArgyleBball’s big man slams it home to give Argyle a 60-49 lead with about 90 seconds left. @NateAtwood_ has been tremendous tonight, and he likely just clinched the outright 7-4A title for Argyle. #txhshoops pic.twitter.com/bDPHimwiv2— Reece Waddell (@ReeceWaddell15) February 10, 2021
“After the first [dunk] it felt really good, so I thought, ‘Why not get another one?’” Atwood said.
The 6-foot-6 post’s final highlight reel play of the night capped a 25-point performance, as Argyle knocked off Decatur 65-55 to win the outright District 7-4A championship — its first since 2017-2018.
Argyle improved to 23-1 overall and 11-0 in district play with the win, which was its 20th straight victory.
“It was a really good win for us,” Atwood said. “I’m so proud of how we fought. Even though we started slow, we fought through it and won.”
Decatur jumped out to an 11-3 lead in the first quarter, a run that was sparked by Calaway Dykes’ eight-point frame.
Dykes scored 28 points in Argyle’s one-point win back on Jan. 15, but Argyle managed to hold Dykes in check when it mattered most on Tuesday. Dykes still finished with 22 points, but was limited to just nine in the second half.
“It goes back to our depth and being able to put fresh people on him,” Argyle coach Russell Perkins said. “He’s going to get his. He’s so good at doing it. We just want to make it tough, and I thought we did that. He still makes tough shots, but for the most part, he had to work for them. Defensively, we stayed in his space the best that we could and worked through it.”
Argyle retook the lead just before halftime on a corner 3-pointer by Hutch Burns, which put Argyle up 27-26 at the intermission. Burns and Skylar McCurry each finished second on the team in scoring with 11 points.
And from there, Argyle began to take control as its offense came alive.
Eli Valentino’s catch-and-shoot 3-pointer extended Argyle’s lead to 34-28 early in the third quarter. Atwood then began doing damage inside, finishing at the rim to push Argyle’s lead to 38-32.
But as Perkins noted, Atwood’s contributions went well beyond what he did on the offensive end of the floor.
“He does so much for us defensively that no one knows about except us,” Perkins said. “He gets in the right spot, and our ability to change the way we play pick and roll is just him. He can get out and hedge, sometimes we trap it and sometimes we don’t. That’s all the way he quarterbacks us at different times. That’s all through him.
“And, he’s willing to do that. Even though he wouldn’t have to and could still play, he still plays on both ends. He shared the ball tremendously. He’s just an unbelievable player and a better kid. He’s just a special young man that’s going to be very special in whatever he does.”
Decatur pulled to within 41-38 to begin the fourth quarter and even cut the deficit to 42-41.
But behind Atwood and a scoring attack that featured several players hitting clutch shots, Argyle withstood Decatur’s rally to return home district champs.
“It took a complete game,” Perkins said. “Our team prepared really hard for it. They really concentrated at it. I thought we did a good job. [Decatur] is so good at what they do. That make it hard on us all the time, but we stayed with it enough.”