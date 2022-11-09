Argyle's Sophie Placke signs

Argyle's Sophie Placke prepares to sign to play college soccer at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette Wednesday afternoon at Argyle High.

 Courtesy photo/Rick Herrin

FLOWER MOUND — A contingent of 14 student-athletes was honored during Argyle's national signing day ceremony Wednesday afternoon at Argyle High.

The group featured signees from seven different sports, including four players each from the school's girls basketball and girls soccer teams.

Argyle's Gaven Lane signs

Argyle's Gaven Lane signs to play college golf for Oklahoma State University Wednesday evening at Denton Country Club.
Argyle's Olivia Sanchez signs

Argyle senior Olivia Sanchez prepares to sign to play volleyball at Louisiana-Monroe Wednesday at Argyle High.
Argyle's Abby Baker signs

Argyle senior Abby Baker prepares to sign to play lacrosse at Penn State University Wednesday at Argyle High.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Tags

Recommended for you