FLOWER MOUND — A contingent of 14 student-athletes was honored during Argyle's national signing day ceremony Wednesday afternoon at Argyle High.
The group featured signees from seven different sports, including four players each from the school's girls basketball and girls soccer teams.
Sophie Placke was the headliner of the soccer group, signing to play for Louisiana-Lafayette. She will join a plethora of former Denton-area high school players there, including her sister Gabi along with Guyer alumni Sisley and Mariella Stephens and fellow signee Natalie Mayes, currently a senior at Guyer.
Placke was originally at Guyer herself before transferring to Argyle ahead of last school year and played a key role for the Lady Eagles last season. She helped them amass an overall record of 24-2-1 and advance to the regional final round of the playoffs.
"It's something I've always wanted to do since I was really little," Placke said of signing. "Actually being here and doing it is really surreal.
"Having [Gabi] there is great because I don't like being away from family. Having her there, I can be close to her. Obviously we're really close, so we're just going to grow even closer while we're there."
Placke was joined in signing by teammates Kennedi Banar (Delta State), Ella Atkins (Oklahoma Christian) and Avery McNatt (Hardin-Simmons).
Holding a separate ceremony Wednesday evening at Denton Country Club, Argyle boys golfer Gaven Lane signed with Oklahoma State, one of the top golf programs in the nation. The Cowboys have won 11 national championships overall with the most recent coming in 2018.
Lane won last year's Class 4A individual state championship after shooting a six-under-par 66 in the final round. His performance helped the Eagles cruise to the 4A team title with a 47-stroke edge over the second-place team.
Volleyball standout Olivia Sanchez also signed to play at a Louisiana school, choosing Louisiana-Monroe for her collegiate home. She posted 304 kills, 410 digs and a team-leading 42 aces this fall as the Lady Eagles made an improbable run to the third round of the playoffs.
Sanchez takes pride in what she and the team were able to accomplish and cherished having many of them at the ceremony.
"Being able to be around everyone and have all my friends and family here to support me makes me feel so loved," Sanchez said. "Being able to sign one silly little piece of paper that's going to say you're going to play at a higher level than you've ever played before, it's really exciting."
Then for the girls basketball team, all four of its seniors signed to play in college.
Madi Lumsden led the way as she inked with Angelo State University. Lumsden was a first team all-area honoree last season after posting 13.5 points and 4.5 assists per game along with swiping more than 80 steals on a team that ranked No. 1 in the state for much of the year.
Teammates Katelyn Jones (Siena College), Ashlin Crabtree (Vanguard University of Southern California) and Savannah Bennett (Hardin-Simmons) rounded out the team's other three signees.
"I'm just super proud of each and every one of them, and all the athletes here at Argyle," girls basketball coach Chance Westmoreland said. "It's just a reflection of how much work the kids have put into it and also their parents and a lot of the support systems.
"I'm excited because I've got four seniors that all want to play at the next level, so I know they're going to put the time into it this year to be great players. I think that's going to make our team a lot better."
Other signings included girls golfer Madison Wert (Midwestern State), track and field athlete Paige Arthur (Hardin-Simmons) and softball player Cadence Schrader (Clark University).
Finally, Argyle senior Abby Baker rounded out the group with one of the area's more unique signings of the day. Baker signed with Penn State to play lacrosse, which is not a UIL-sanctioned sport.
She competed as part of the Flower Mound Lacrosse Association along with the select team 214 Lacrosse en route to earning a college scholarship.
"It means the absolute world," Baker said of signing with Penn State. "It just feels like a big culmination of everything you've worked for, everything my coaches have helped me with. I know my hard work has paid off and I'm going to a school I love."