CARROLLTON – When the game mattered most, Eli Valentino delivered.
Argyle had a two-point edge Tuesday when the senior guard stepped to the free-throw line with 3.5 seconds left and a chance to ice the Class 4A Region I quarterfinal.
He drained both attempts and Argyle held off a furious Dunbar rally in a 55-51 win at Carrollton Turner.
The ninth-ranked Eagles (31-6) advance to face No. 14 Canyon (27-5) in the 4A Region I semifinals on Friday at Lubbock Christian University.
Valentino, the lone returning starter from last year's state championship team, was clutch for the Eagles.
Tuesday night’s shots were about redemption.
“I didn't let the crowd get to me,” said Valentino, who led Argyle with 17 points. “I just thought about it like I was just shooting any other free throw, and they went in. I had an opportunity to win a game earlier in the year on free throws, and I missed them. I was just happy to make them this time.
Despite leading 36-20 midway through the third quarter, the Eagles quickly found their backs against the wall. After Dunbar (18-16) rattled off a series of steals and blocks, only to convert those into a couple of 3-pointers, the Wildcats outscored Argyle 20-14 in the third and cut the lead to seven heading into the fourth with a 44-37 edge.
The Eagles defense, allowing just 38 points a game coming into their contest with Dunbar, was suddenly faced with a challenge.
“They kicked up the pressure,” Argyle coach Russell Perkins said of Dunbar. “I was proud of our guys, and just to fight through those adversities. And we really hadn't seen it in a long time because of the scores. But we've kind of done it in practice a little bit. And then to execute at the end was good enough.”
After trading blows throughout the fourth quarter, including several uncharacteristic turnovers from the Eagles that led to Dunbar slimming the lead to just two points, it was up to Argyle’s veteran to seal the win.
“I am just trying to calm our guys down,” Valentino said of his role as one of Argyle’s leaders. “They haven't been in this situation. So, they're a little nervous and might be quick to get off the ball. I’m giving them encouragement. I know they’re capable, and they did a great job.”
Eagles sophomore forward Jason Dechmer stepped up with 14 points and a couple of gym-breaking dunks to keep Argyle energized.
“We had a couple of things early to get us some easy baskets,” Perkins said. “Jason's dunks were huge, but great execution by our kids to get it free and opened. I thought ot really helped us withstand the rush that we knew [Dunbar] was going to make, because they're so athletic.”
Argyle, which has won 15 straight postseason games, appears to be peaking at the right time.
“We had some bad turnovers, but I think we're I think that's a one-time deal,” Valentino said. “We’ll overcome that and in the big games I think we'll be able to persevere through and have the same result.”