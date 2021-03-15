Argyle has found its new volleyball coach.
Taryn Hill, a former head coach at Corrigan-Camden in Polk County who spent the past four seasons as an assistant at Class 5A Frisco Liberty, was approved as the Lady Eagles’ head coach Monday night. Argyle ISD school board members approved the hire at their regularly scheduled meeting, tapping Hill to be the program’s third coach since 1999.
She replaces Megan DeGroot, who will not return next year after four seasons at the helm and a trip to the Class 4A state final in 2017. Argyle’s volleyball program has made five state tournament appearances since 2012, winning it all in 2015.
“This is a perfect fit for me at the point I’m at in my career,” Hill said. “I’ve had the opportunity to be a head coach at a small school, and I had the opportunity to be a girls coordinator opening up a school in Frisco. And then, I got a call from coach [U’ilani] Womble to be her varsity assistant at Liberty. Little did I know I’d go into a successful program and be able to coach an All-American and Junior Olympian and just be mentored by [Womble]. It’s gotten me to the point where I’m ready and willing to tackle just about anything.
“I’m willing to take everything I’ve learned, apply it and make an impact on these kids and the community of Argyle.”
Argyle football coach and athletic director Todd Rodgers praised the hire, saying Hill is the perfect coach to lead Argyle in its eventual transition from Class 4A to 5A — likely during the next UIL biennial realignment.
She also has her share of ties to Argyle. Her brother, Max Baker, was on the 2005 Eagles team that lost to Newton in the Class 2A Division I state title game. Her cousins Kel, Cooper and Marley Straubmueller all graduated from Argyle and were standouts in athletics.
This past season, she was former Argyle and Decatur coach Clark Oberle’s assistant at Frisco Liberty. Eighmy Dobbins, who helped lead Argyle to its lone state championship as a player in 2015, is also on the Liberty staff.
“She wants to be here,” Rodgers said. “It’s a school she’s familiar with. She’s known about Argyle for a long time and had kinfolk live here. It’s a destination school for her, and it’s an opportunity to come here and grow Argyle into 5A. I think she’s the right fit for the job because of the positions she’s been in and the path she’s walked down.”
Hill inherits a program that went 22-9 this past fall before losing to eventual 4A state champion Decatur in the region quarterfinal.
“If you would have told me I was going to apply for this job and then actually have the opportunity to run the volleyball program, I would have said no way,” Hill said. “This is definitely a lifelong dream. I remember going to my brother’s games and thinking, ‘I want this type of high school experience and small-town feel.’ I’m still pinching myself.”