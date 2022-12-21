The Early Signing Period's opening brought a flurry of college football signings across the country, and Argyle High was no exception.
The Eagles had five players sign to play college football Wednesday.
Jason Crowder, OL, Stephen F. Austin
A key piece of the Eagles' offensive front, Crowder is headed to East Texas to join the Lumberjacks.
Having a stout offensive line has been Argyle's bread and butter over the last several years. Crowder played an important part in this year's iteration, which paved the way for running backs RJ Bunnell and Landon Farris to combine for 2,720 yards and 34 touchdowns on the ground.
Crowder is not the only area lineman to join SFA. Ryan offensive lineman Kolt De La Torre also signed with the Lumberjacks on Wednesday.
Dax Horany, DB, Sam Houston State
Speaking of area connections, Horany is one of several area players who signed with the Bearkats when the Early Signing Period opened.
He committed to Sam Houston State back in September after the first two games of the season, joining Ryan defensive back Kaden Kelly and Denton High running back Coco Brown. Horany has been a key part of Argyle's defense over the last few seasons as an anchor in the secondary.
Horany was the Eagles' second-leading tackler this fall with 104 total stops (65 solo) to go with four pass breakups and two interceptions.
Michael Madrie, DL, Boise State
A standout contributor to a stellar Argyle defensive front, Madrie will head to Idaho to join the Broncos.
The three-star recruit held offers from Washington State, Kansas and North Texas, among other schools, but held firm with his August commitment to Boise State. Madrie racked up 78 tackles this season, including 14 for a loss and seven sacks.
He will join a Broncos program that's fresh off beating the Mean Green 35-32 in last weekend's Frisco Bowl to cap off a 10-4 season as the Mountain West Conference runner-up.
Wes Tucker, OL, Baylor
The cornerstone of Argyle's stout offensive line, Tucker is headed down I-35W to join the Bears.
A three-star recruit, he helped pave the way for the Eagles' stout run game over the last few seasons. He committed to Baylor back in June and has held firm to that ever since.
Tucker was named the District 3-5A DII Offensive Lineman of the Year for his efforts in helping Argyle to a 14-1 season this fall. The Eagles advanced all the way to the state semifinals in their first 5A season before falling to defending state champion Dallas South Oak Cliff, which won its second straight state title.
Riley Van Poppel, DL, Nebraska
Van Poppel was another often-unstoppable force on Argyle's dominant defensive front.
The four-star recruit held firm in his commitment to the Cornhuskers despite a coaching change, choosing them over offers from Arkansas, Michigan and Texas Tech, among others.
A standout performer during his time with the Eagles, Van Poppel racked up 80 total tackles this fall while tying for the team lead with 17 tackles for loss. He also recorded a team-high 10 sacks, including some key ones in the Eagles' narrow regional final win over Abilene Wylie.
