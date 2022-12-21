Riley Van Poppel and Michael Madrie among Argyle signees
Buy Now

Argyle defensive linemen Michael Madrie (99) and Riley Van Poppel (44) leap to bat a pass down during the Eagles' game against Frisco Emerson earlier this season. Madrie (Boise State) and Van Poppel (Nebraska) were among five Argyle players to lock in their collegiate homes Wednesday.

 Al Key/DRC

The Early Signing Period's opening brought a flurry of college football signings across the country, and Argyle High was no exception.

The Eagles had five players sign to play college football Wednesday.

