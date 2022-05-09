Argyle is right where it wants to be heading into the final round of the Class 4A boys state golf tournament.

The Eagles shot 290 as a team at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland on Monday, when four of their players landed in the top 10 of the individual standings.

Bullard is in second place at 311 with Lake Belton sitting third at 318.

The tournament will conclude with the second round on Tuesday.

“I was thrilled with how we played day one,” Argyle coach Cody Vanderford said. “We wanted to play solid and have everyone chasing us heading into the final round. That is what we did.”

Gaven Lane and Cooper Jensen both shot 2-under-par 70s in the opening round and are in second place in the individual standings. Both trail Jaxon Donaldson of Wimberly, who shot a 67.

Nathan Rosser and Ethan Payne both shot 75 and are in a tie for 7th.

Argyle is the defending state champion and has finished in the top two in each of the last nine years. The Eagles are on track to keep that run going heading into the final round.

Argyle had to battle soaring temperatures while moving to the top of the leaderboard, but the Eagles saw their players respond.

“We have had guys step up every different tournament,” Vanderford said.

The Eagles will look to keep that trend going and build on their history of success as a program when they tee off in the final round of the tournament tomorrow.

“We have been stronger on day two of tournaments all year,” Vanderford said. “I’m counting on that tomorrow.”

