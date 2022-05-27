Nathan Moses and the Argyle girls golf team came up with a slogan before they started their season like a lot of teams do.
Argyle’s coach found himself thinking a lot about “compete with joy,” the phrase they picked over the last few months as he fought one of the toughest battles of his life. Moses, 44, was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer in January.
Argyle won the Class 4A state title in the spring of 2021 and was considered a top contender again this year.
The Lady Eagles journey as they looked to repeat was a whole lot different than any of them expected after Moses was diagnosed. Moses was forced to take time away from practices to recover from treatments and often traveled separately from his team to tournaments.
Those trials made what transpired on the final day of this season’s state tournament earlier this month all the sweeter. Argyle rallied from a two-shot deficit in the final round to win a second straight state championship.
“We just wanted to play well on the second day and pull through for him,” Claire Jensen said. “When we won, pretty much everyone burst into tears. We were really proud of ourselves and were also proud of coach Moses for always rooting us on and being there for us, even though he was struggling with his own personal issues.”
Argyle shot 303 in the final round at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland and easily pulled away to beat Midlothian Heritage, which was two shots clear of the Lady Eagles heading into the final round.
Argyle’s final round score was 18 shots better than any other team in the field. The Lady Eagles finished at 620 for the tournament. Midlothian Heritage finished second at 636.
“In this day and age with all that is coming at kids, for them to stay focused and committed was great,” Moses said. “We didn’t play to our potential on the first day. For them to come back on the second day, play to our capabilities and meet the pressure of the moment was all you could ask for as a coach.”
Argyle had three golfers finish in the top 10. Jensen finished sixth, Madison Wert seventh and Katie Garner eighth in the field of 72. Ryan Purczynski and Lauren Justice rounded out the Lady Eagles’ team.
Jensen closed out Argyle’s win with an eagle on the 18th hole.
Moses wasn’t sure if he would be able to continue coaching his team after what he thought were stomach issues quickly turned into something more serious early this year.
“I was putting a lot of pressure on myself and thought my stomach issues coincided with trying to do everything I could to help my girls repeat as state champions,” Moses said.
After visiting with multiple doctors, he went in for a colonoscopy. Moses woke up on Jan. 4 and heard doctors tell his wife that he had cancer.
Moses has been working his way through treatment ever since and credits Argyle’s administration and his fellow coaches for helping him continue working with his team. He would work with his team for a week and then focus on getting through a round of treatment the next week.
Moses’ family has also benefited from fundraisers put on by members of the golf community.
“It’s been unbelievable how supportive the people in the community have been,” Moses said.
Moses has tried to turn his experience into a positive by advocating for people to be diligent about their health. The coaches in Argyle’s district arranged for all the golfers in the boys and girls golf tournaments to wear blue ribbons that signify colon cancer awareness.
Moses has also spoken publicly about the importance of people paying attention to their health.
Moses’ prognosis is good. He is continuing his chemotherapy and will likely have surgery in the next few months to make sure the cancer cells are gone from his body and that he is in remission.
Argyle’s players drew strength during a trying season by watching the way Moses has handled his cancer battle.
“He’s had such a great attitude about it,” Wert said. “We honestly don’t know how he does it. He has a smile on his face every single day.”
The way Argyle competed during its run to a second straight state title gave Moses a lot to smile about. He helped pick his team’s “compete with joy” slogan and saw his team more than meet that expectation.
“To repeat as state champions is a huge accomplishment,” Moses said. “They did it even though they had extra pressure on them because of what I went through. It wasn’t fair for them to have to deal with that, but they have done what I’ve asked them to do. They’ve competed, they’ve done it the right way and they’ve done it joyfully.”