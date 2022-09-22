Argyle gamer image
Argyle running back RJ Bunnell (11) crosses the goal line for a touchdown in its game against Frisco Memorial Thursday at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

 Al Key/DRC

FRISCO — Argyle opened its first-ever district slate in Class 5A in much the same way it ran through nondistrict play as it took a 51-13 win over Frisco Memorial.

Stewart TD catch
Argyle wide receiver Lane Stewart (6) catches a touchdown pass against Frisco Memorial Thursday night at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

