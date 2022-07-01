With a move up to Class 5A coming this fall, Argyle is leaving the 4A ranks with a bang.
UIL announced Friday that Argyle secured its record 10th consecutive Lone Star Cup this school year with a state record 168 points, the most points ever scored across all divisions. The Eagles won state championships in academics, marching band and boys and girls golf to help once again secure an award they have become accustomed to winning.
“This one is going to be very special considering it’s our last year in 4A,” assistant athletic director Chance Westmoreland said. “We set a goal for every sport to try and do the best they can to get points. Collectively from the beginning of the year with the sports we have in the fall, throughout the winter and the spring, they have all done a great job of getting points.
“It was just a collective effort among athletics and extracurriculars in UIL.”
Winning the award means Argyle takes home both the trophy and a $1,000 scholarship. The UIL Lone Star Cup program began in the 1997-98 academic year and recognizes one school from each of the six classifications based on “overall team achievement in a variety of sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships.” Trophy presentations will take place in the fall at events chosen by the winning schools.
Argyle ranks second all-time with 12 Cup victories, trailing only Dallas Highland Park’s 13 trophies after the Scots claimed their third consecutive 5A crown this year.
Aside from the state championships, runner-up finishes in spirit, boys cross country and boys track and field along with a state title game appearance in baseball helped contribute to the accolade. The Eagles’ softball team also tied their furthest-ever playoff run in advancing to the regional finals, while their football team qualified for the regional semifinal round.
“Our success is a tribute to our students, staff and community commitment to excellence,” athletic director Todd Rodgers said.
With Argyle set to move up a classification to 5A Division II this upcoming school year, it will certainly be difficult to maintain such a level of success and continue winning the award. It will now be in the same class as Cup record-holder Highland Park, after all.
Despite the challenges ahead, the Eagles feel well-positioned to make the jump and stay competitive among their peers.
“We know that it’s going to be more challenging across the board in 5A, but we’re strong in a lot of areas and I think we’re going to be in the mix pretty quickly,” Westmoreland said. “It’s definitely nice to go out on top in 4A and set a record.
“To do that the last year of 4A should definitely give us some momentum going up to 5A.”