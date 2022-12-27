Argyle North Forney graphic
Argyle boys basketball coach Russell Perkins and the Eagles fell 49-36 to North Forney Tuesday on the opening day of the Kaufman Holiday Tournament.

 John Fields/DRC

KAUFMAN — Argyle struggled to surmount a key injury and turnover woes in a 49-36 loss to North Forney on Tuesday at Kaufman High.

The loss capped off a 1-1 first day at the Kaufman Holiday Tournament for the Eagles, who knocked off Ennis (6-12) by a score of 67-49 in their first game of the day.

