KAUFMAN — Argyle struggled to surmount a key injury and turnover woes in a 49-36 loss to North Forney on Tuesday at Kaufman High.
The loss capped off a 1-1 first day at the Kaufman Holiday Tournament for the Eagles, who knocked off Ennis (6-12) by a score of 67-49 in their first game of the day.
“After being six days off, we played really well for two-and-a-half quarters in our first game,” Argyle coach Russell Perkins said. “To turn around and have to play again in an hour and 15 minutes, I think that really showed in the second game, but that’s what this is for, to get back on the floor and keep going.”
Argyle (15-3) also lost standout guard/forward Jayson Demcher to a potential season-ending injury against Ennis, leaving it to regroup on the fly.
Without Demcher — who averaged 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game for the Eagles last season — they struggled to generate consistent offense against North Forney.
Grayson Bernard and Evan Harbach combined to lead the offensive effort with seven points apiece. Kash Polk added five points, and Jett McCasland chipped in four.
It was all Falcons early on, however, as they jumped out to a 6-0 lead over the first 1:26 and forced an Argyle timeout. The Eagles rallied to make it 8-4 before ultimately falling behind 13-5 after a quarter.
A high-scoring second period saw North Forney jump ahead 25-7 before a layup and 3-pointer by Bernard cut into the edge. The Falcons’ strongest offensive quarter of the contest helped them lead 30-15 at halftime as they generated a plethora of easy baskets off turnovers in the first half.
Argyle kept pace with North Forney in a 12-10 third quarter, then had some late points in the fourth quarter bring the final margin a bit closer at 49-36.
The Eagles will play two more games Wednesday to wrap up play at the tournament before returning to district play next week. They will look to rally from falling 57-42 to Colleyville Heritage in their Dec. 20 district opener.
Perkins hopes his team can learn from its loss to North Forney as it moves forward in the tournament and the season in general.
“We found a team that was a lot better than us in the first half,” Perkins said. “Hopefully we can learn from that and know that’s why we want to do this — to try to play teams that are going to make us better.”
