FLOWER MOUND — After losing a host of key seniors from last year's state semifinalist squad, Argyle is wrapping up a crucial set of spring football practices this week.
The Eagles started spring ball April 11 and will have completed 18 practices when their final one is held Thursday, May 11. It's a time that could prove pivotal in the long run as the program looks to incorporate plenty of new faces to fill holes left by a large senior class departing.
Below, the Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down some key spring storylines for the program, along with a few tidbits from Wednesday's practice.
Integrating newcomers
The Eagles' 2023 squad is set to look a whole lot different from last season's team that advanced to the state semifinals. Argyle loses a host of key seniors to graduation, leaving it with plenty of holes to fill this fall
Its two leading rushers are gone in RJ Bunnell and Landon Farris, as are college football-bound Wes Tucker (Baylor), Riley Van Poppel (Nebraska), Michael Madrie (Boise State), Dax Horany (Sam Houston State), Jason Crowder (Stephen F. Austin) and Grant Mirabal (PWO at Oklahoma State), along with several other important pieces.
"A non-traditional youth movement with the graduation of so many dominant players last year is something we haven't experienced much," Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. "We've been able to just plug and play in a few spots, but it's a pretty big transition this year."
Although there is still plenty of work to be done over the summer and when fall practice begins, Rodgers feels good about what his team has been able to accomplish this spring.
He said it's been a valuable time for many younger players to gain experience with schemes, strategies and other aspects of the game.
The offensive and defensive lines have often been the foundation of Argyle's success and continue to be a key focus for the Eagles this spring.
"Blocking, tackling and block protection, and growing the offensive line and defensive line — that makes your team go," Rodgers said. "If we can train and cross train as many kids as possible, both on the offensive line and defensive line, it assists us and clears up any uncertainties we may have about where kids are going to fit coming into the fall."
Establishing new leadership
Just as the spring presents an opportunity to get less experienced players up to speed, it also provides time for more experienced players to take on larger leadership roles.
Despite the many departing seniors, Argyle does return several veteran players who can help in that regard.
Offensively, quarterback John Gailey and wide receivers Will Hodson, Will Krzysiak and Lane Stewart return along with tight end Hunter McFaul. Bud Petter, Devon Owen and Justice Jones are among returners who could help anchor the defense as well.
Owen in particular looks poised to be one of the team's leaders.
The soon-to-be senior tallied 74 total tackles, including 49 solo stops, along with nine pass breakups, six tackles for loss and two interceptions last season.
Owen said he's particularly stressed the value of watching film and learning from it to younger players this spring.
"I try my best just to include everybody on the team, just make sure that everybody's doing the right thing," Owen said. "I'm just trying to keep them accountable, because I know we have a lot of young players. They need to understand and start getting the grip of the rope."
The emergence of leaders like Owen is an important part of spring, one that goes hand-in-hand with the development of younger players. Rodgers feels good about how he's seen his team navigate the challenges that come with having a younger than usual roster.
"The most important thing is identifying the older kids and letting the older kids lead the younger kids," Rodgers said. "There's probably going to be some growing pains in the fall with the youth we have on our team, but they're on a very good path. There's just a lot of hard work between now and then. We'll be ready to go."
Practice tidbits
--Argyle looks set to once again boast impressive size on the offensive line despite some key departures. Offensive tackle Tyler Roberts, who stands 6-foot-9, stood out during Wednesday's practice along with fellow tackle Weston Chaney.
--Several veterans made their presences felt offensively. Gailey connected with McFaul and Stewart through the air on multiple occasions during practice, whether in the 11-on-11 session or other passing drills.
--Aside from Gailey, sophomore Jarrett Waggoner and freshman Maguire Gasperson also saw time at the quarterback spot. Gasperson had some strong moments as a receiver, too.
--Defensively, Owen looked the part of a veteran as he was often well-positioned to make plays. That savvy was rewarded as he hauled in an interception during 11-on-11 work.
Interception for the defense, I believe that's Devon Owen hauling it in. pic.twitter.com/QlakMJwFNf— John Fields (@JohnFields0) May 10, 2023
--Freshman Maliek Bracy made a strong impression as well, showcasing solid technique and coverage skills at the cornerback position.
--Horany, Mirabal, Van Poppel and Crowder were among a group of college-bound seniors from last year's squad that worked out on an adjacent field during practice as they continue preparing to join their respective collegiate programs.
