Riley Van Poppel sack celebration
Argyle's Riley Van Poppel (44) celebrates after sacking Wylie's Kadin Long (7) during their playoff game on Friday December 2nd, 2022, at Tarleton Memorial Stadium.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

STEPHENVILLE — After struggling to build much momentum in the first half, Argyle found its footing late in the third quarter and held on for a 35-28 win over Abilene Wylie.

No. 1 Argyle (14-0) advances to face the winner of No. 8 South Oak Cliff (10-3) and No. 9 Melissa's (11-2) Friday night regional final. The winners will square off next week for a spot in the Class 5A Division II state title game.

