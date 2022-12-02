STEPHENVILLE — After struggling to build much momentum in the first half, Argyle found its footing late in the third quarter and held on for a 35-28 win over Abilene Wylie.
No. 1 Argyle (14-0) advances to face the winner of No. 8 South Oak Cliff (10-3) and No. 9 Melissa's (11-2) Friday night regional final. The winners will square off next week for a spot in the Class 5A Division II state title game.
The Eagles' defense delivered with eight sacks and the offense found its footing in the third quarter, combing to do just enough for a win.
After the teams exchanged a pair of punts, Argyle got the scoring started in a key moment. The Eagles faced fourth-and-goal from the Wylie 1-yard line and quarterback John Gailey ran it in himself for the game's first score with 5:58 to play in the opening frame.
Argyle held that lead for much of the opening half, coming up with a key fourth-and-goal stop at its own 1 with 4:00 left in the half on a quarterback sneak play.
The Bulldogs eventually scored a 1-yard touchdown run on a quarterback keeper to tie the game with 1:12 left in the half. Then an Argyle interception to start its next drive gave Wylie another prime opportunity, and it capitalized with a 10-yard touchdown pass to lead 14-7 with 12 seconds left in the half.
The Eagles committed three penalties to help fuel the Bulldogs' go-ahead drive.
After some early jitters in the second half, Gailey settled in to lead a key scoring drive. He completed three passes on the drive, then ran in from 10 yards out to finish it and tie the game at 14-all with 1:44 left in the third quarter.
A key defensive stop set the Eagles up to take the lead on their ensuing drive as Gailey ran in from a yard out to make it 20-14 after a blocked point-after try.
Then Riley Van Poppel came up with a key fumble recovery that set Argyle up at the Wylie 4, where Landon Farris scored from four yards out to make it 28-14 with 8:47 left in the fourth quarter after a successful 2-point conversion.
The Bulldogs found an answer with an 11-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-21 with 5:36 left in the fourth quarter. RJ Bunnell answered with an 11-yard touchdown run to make it 35-21 Argyle with 2:14 to play.
Wylie drove down the field for another score on a 2-yard shovel pass to make it 35-28 with just 1:06 left.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.