ARGYLE — Not to take anything away from the rest of the Argyle Eagles, but if Jaamael Felton keeps making highlight-reel plays in bunches like he did on Friday, the defending Class 4A Division I champs may be a tough out moving forward.
Felton, a junior defensive back and return specialist, returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown, then followed with a 65-yard interception return for another score as Argyle beat Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins 49-14 in a Class 4A Division I bi-district playoff game at Eagle Stadium.
Argyle also got two interceptions from Will Ramsey, including a 58-yard Pick 6. Drew Adams caught two touchdown passes.
Argyle (10-1) will face Kennedale in the area round. That game is tentatively slated for Friday at Saginaw Chisholm Trail. No time had been set as of Friday night.
“The kids were able to execute offensively and defensively at the beginning of the game, and we were able to get the starters out and play some backups,” said Argyle coach Todd Rodgers, whose teams are now 18-1 in first-round games. “[Felton and Ramsey] have been making plays all year. It just shows you how electric they are.
“Felton was spectacular with those two plays. It was a heck of a coaching strategy to make them kick it again to him.”
Wilmer-Hutchins running back Aerion Morgan finished with 163 yards on 32 carries and a touchdown. But as a team, Wilmer-Hutchins committed four turnovers. Morgan’s score didn’t come until 11:52 left in the game with Argyle ahead 49-0.
The Wilmer-Hutchins mistakes plus Felton’s big kickoff return allowed Argyle to do most of its damage in the first quarter. The Eagles led 35-0 going into the second quarter. After Felton’s kickoff return, Adams pushed the Eagles’ lead to 14-0 when he hauled in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jett Copeland with 7:46 left in the frame. A Wilmer-Hutchins fumble then gave the ball right back to Argyle, which needed just three plays to extend the lead to 21-0.
Landon Farris capped that drive with a 6-yard run.
Then came the defensive plays. Ramsey intercepted a pass with 2:57 left in the first quarter and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown. As time was expiring, Felton stepped in front of another pass and retuned it 65 yards for another touchdown.
Adams added a 16-yard touchdown catch just before halftime to push the lead to 42-0.
Argyle has now won 50 straight home games dating back to the 2012 season opener.
“You can’t think too far ahead. I’m pleased with where we’re sitting right now, and it looks like we are healthy moving into the next week,” Rodgers said. “We haven’t played Kennedale for a few years, and for a while there, we played them every year. It’s exciting to have this one [coming up].”