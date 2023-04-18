ARGYLE — Grapevine came through with key plays when needed while Argyle was unable to answer as the Eagles fell 3-1 in Tuesday's important District 7-5A bout.
The Mustangs grabbed a 2-0 third-inning lead after an error helped extend the frame, then plated one more insurance run in the seventh as a runner beat out a fielder's choice. That production combined with some strong defensive plays proved too much for Argyle to surmount.
"They played better than we did," Argyle coach Ricky Griffin said. "As a team — coaches, players, everybody — we just didn't get it done. Grapevine had a lot to do with that. They just beat us."
The No. 4/6-ranked Eagles (22-5, 9-2) entered the contest one game back of No. 3/12 Grapevine (22-4, 11-0) for the district lead and had a chance to move ahead with a series sweep.
A loss instead means Argyle will need to win the second game Friday along with getting some help from Richland in the Mustangs' final district series to have any shot at the district championship.
The contest heated up in the top of the third inning as Grapevine got a leadoff single, then had a second runner reach base as a relay of a ground ball from short to first was not completed. A two-out walk loaded the bases before a hit up the middle drove in two runs to give the Mustangs an early 2-0 edge.
Argyle struck for its first two hits in the bottom of the third, but Brodey McConnico was caught between first and second on a pickoff try and Micah Roberts was stranded on second after a double.
The Eagles made it 2-1 in the fourth as Alex D'Angelo drove in Colton Roquemore with a two-out RBI single. D'Angelo stole second and advanced to third on a balk, but was stranded there on a strikeout.
Roberts was robbed of another hit in the fifth inning on a well-executed catch by the Grapevine third baseman, preventing a potential run scoring from second. It was one of several standout defensive plays on the day for the Mustangs.
"When they're going to dive and make plays, you just have to raise the level," Griffin said. "We weren't able to do that."
Argyle loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, but a lineout to right field ended the inning.
Grapevine added its insurance run in the top of the seventh as an errant throw by Hudson Emeterio sailed well past the first baseman, putting a runner in scoring position. The runner scored from third on a fielder's choice grounder to second as he beat the throw home.
The Eagles threatened to answer in the bottom of the seventh as Grady Emerson knocked a two-out single through the middle of the infield. JC Davis was then hit by a pitch and Roquemore singled to load the bases. A flyout to right field ended a promising opportunity and the game.
Argyle will look to rebound and secure a series split in Friday's trip to Grapevine. First pitch is once again set for 7 p.m.
"We're not going to stop playing," Griffin said. "We're going to show up Friday and hopefully play better than we played tonight."
