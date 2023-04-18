Argyle logo

ARGYLE — Grapevine came through with key plays when needed while Argyle was unable to answer as the Eagles fell 3-1 in Tuesday's important District 7-5A bout.

The Mustangs grabbed a 2-0 third-inning lead after an error helped extend the frame, then plated one more insurance run in the seventh as a runner beat out a fielder's choice. That production combined with some strong defensive plays proved too much for Argyle to surmount.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

