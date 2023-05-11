HASLET — After defeating Midlothian in the school’s first ever 5A playoff series, the Argyle Eagles had high hopes going into Game 1 of their best-of-three set with the Arlington Heights Yellowjackets, a historic and established baseball program in the state of Texas.
After giving up a quick lead, the Eagles tied the game in the fourth inning. However, after an unexpected lightning delay, they could not hold on as the Yellowjackets took the contest by a score of 5-2.
“That may be some of the worst at-bats we’ve taken,” Argyle head coach Ricky Griffin expressed in displeasure. “I’m very disappointed in tonight and this team. I’m disappointed in the defense. I didn’t think we were sharp, and pitching and defense is what we can hang our hat on. But we didn’t get good pitching and we didn’t get good defense. We just didn’t play well. And I'm disappointed in myself, because I didn’t get them ready.”
Alex D’Angelo got the start on the mound for Argyle and immediately had his back against the wall. After getting the first out of the game, Heights got two quick hits to get runners on base. Mitchell Carpenter then hit a two-out single, allowing Slaid New to score for the Yellowjackets. D’Angelo then walked two in a row to give Heights a 2-0 lead after one inning.
The Eagles managed a couple of base runners in the second, but could not capitalize. Then after going down in order in the third, the offense found life. With one out, D’Angelo notched his second hit of the game to give Argyle a man on base. Conor Lillis then singled for his second of the game as well.
Then it was the lefty, Park Prater, who stepped up to the plate and went to the opposite field, missing a home run by inches. He did, however, make it around to third base, bringing home D’Angelo and Lillis to tie the game at 2-2.
However, D’Angelo struggled on the mound. After a single, a hit by pitch and a bunt single, the Yellowjackets had the bases loaded with no outs. New then hit a frozen rope down the right field line to score two runs and give Heights another two-run lead. Then, after an intentional walk, D’Angelo hit a batter with the bases loaded to make it 5-2.
Griffin decided that was it for D’Angelo on the mound and brought in Sawyer Runnels. However, before Runnels could throw a pitch, lightning struck near the park and the game was suspended for 30 minutes. The delay hampered both teams as neither one was able to score another run after the delay.
Runnels struck out three in relief but the bats were silenced throughout the game and Argyle fell 5-2.
Game 2 will take place at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon at Eaton High School in Haslet. Griffin said Eagle fans can expect Prater to take the mound in the second game.
