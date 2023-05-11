Argyle logo

HASLET — After defeating Midlothian in the school’s first ever 5A playoff series, the Argyle Eagles had high hopes going into Game 1 of their best-of-three set with the Arlington Heights Yellowjackets, a historic and established baseball program in the state of Texas.

After giving up a quick lead, the Eagles tied the game in the fourth inning. However, after an unexpected lightning delay, they could not hold on as the Yellowjackets took the contest by a score of 5-2.

 

0
0
0
0
0