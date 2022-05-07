ARGYLE — Argyle rode a five-run first inning to a convincing 13-0 win over Fort Worth Western Hills on Friday night in the one-game playoff in the bi-district round of the 4A Region I playoffs.
Despite the dominating victory, Argyle coach Ricky Griffin knows the challenges that lie ahead, adding that “we know that after tonight, everything gets a lot tougher.”
“They knew coming in that this would be this type of game,” Griffin said. “But they also knew that after this game, they have to be ready to play good playoff baseball and turn it up a notch from where they were in district. If they do that, we’ll be fine.”
Senior pitcher Evan Brandt overpowered the Western Hills bats, not allowing a hit in his four innings of work and striking out the last nine batters he faced.
The Eagles took advantage of miscues from Western Hills, scoring two runs on throwing errors, and then a third following an RBI single from Alex D’Angelo for a 3-0 lead. A walk and a wild pitch plated two more runs for Argyle.
Argyle added two more runs in the second with a sacrifice fly, a wild pitch, and a double from Ryan Hulke.
Leading 8-0, Argyle tacked on five runs in the third following a Lucas Anderson RBI single and a three-run double from Hulke.
Argyle’s Sawyer Runnels and Hudson Emeterio hurled two scoreless innings to end the night and secure the Eagles' spot in the area round of the postseason.
Griffin said Argyle, which has a pedigree for success — winning the state 4A championship in 2019, 2018 and 2015 — knows what it takes to be successful and that his team needs to “build their intensity with each round.”
“They know how to do that. They know that we expect them to do that. The teams in the past have done that and we expect to fall right in line,” he said. “Our only goal is to go to Austin. So anything short of that, we’re not going to be happy with.”
Argyle will match up with either Graham or Glen Rose in the area round, with Glen Rose taking Game 1 of the best-of-three series Friday, 4-3.
“We’ll see how they are and come up with a plan to be ready for next week,” Griffin said.