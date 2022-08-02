Argyle defensive linemen Michael Madrie (99) and Jadon Scarlett (53) tackle Fort Worth Nolan Catholic's Kewan Lacy (22) at Eagle Stadium on Aug. 28, 2021, in Allen. Madrie has committed to Boise State.
With college football’s recruiting quiet period ending Monday, a flurry of recruitment news has ensued across the country.
Argyle defensive lineman Michael Madrie joined the fray Tuesday afternoon by announcing his commitment to Boise State. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds by 247Sports, Madrie also held scholarship offers from Washington State, Colorado, Memphis and North Texas, among others.
“I’m excited to announce that I have committed to Boise State University!!!,” Madrie said in a post to his Twitter account.
Rated a three-star recruit by Rivals, Madrie has been a key piece of the Eagles’ defense over the last two seasons. He tallied 50 tackles, 6 tackles for a loss, 3 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 2021, per 247Sports, earning an All-Area Best of the Rest nod. His performance helped Argyle to an 11-2 season, including a loss to eventual state champion Stephenville in the regional semifinal round of the playoffs.
The performance came on the back of Madrie playing a significant role in 2020 during the Eagles’ 16-0 season. He notched 54 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 3 forced fumbles, per 247Sports, as Argyle took home the Class 4A Division I state championship.
Heading into the 2022 season, Argyle makes the move up to 5A-DII and will share a district with area schools Denton and Lake Dallas along with several other schools. The Eagles were ranked No. 6 in their classification by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s preseason poll and return 14 starters (six on offense, eight on defense).
Madrie will be among the team’s key faces alongside some players such as four-star defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel (Nebraska commit), three-star offensive lineman Wes Tucker (Baylor commit) and several others.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.