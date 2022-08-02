Michael Madrie commits to Boise State
Argyle defensive linemen Michael Madrie (99) and Jadon Scarlett (53) tackle Fort Worth Nolan Catholic's Kewan Lacy (22) at Eagle Stadium on Aug. 28, 2021, in Allen. Madrie has committed to Boise State. 

 DRC file photo

With college football’s recruiting quiet period ending Monday, a flurry of recruitment news has ensued across the country.

Argyle defensive lineman Michael Madrie joined the fray Tuesday afternoon by announcing his commitment to Boise State. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds by 247Sports, Madrie also held scholarship offers from Washington State, Colorado, Memphis and North Texas, among others.

