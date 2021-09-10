ARGYLE — It was no secret that Friday’s matchup between Argyle and Celina was going to be a battle. After all, each team displayed a couple of high-flying offenses to begin the season coming into Friday night’s anticipated meeting in front of a packed house.
So naturally, both the Eagles and Bobcats were completely flat to begin the game.
“We played a good football team,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. “So, when you play a good football team, they expose you. We’ve got to talk about the few things that we need to tweak in our preparation plan and begin to work on those, so they don’t get exposed again.”
But Argyle was not exposed that much against Celina, as the Eagles cruised to a 23-0 victory, extending their regular-season winning streak to 59 games.
Argyle stalled out in the opening drive of the game as they were only able to come away with a field goal. They then preceded to follow up with back-to-back three and outs and appeared to have virtually no rhythm offensively.
But momentum can change on a dime.
With a flailing offense and Celina not being able to show any ability to find their own footing offensively, it was the Argyle defense that set the tone for the game.
The Eagles suffocated the Celina offense, holding them to just 126 yards and forcing Bobcats’ quarterback Noah Bentley to throw four interceptions, including a pick-six, plus a fumble in game where he never once looked comfortable.
“We’ve been really good defensively the whole year,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, we’re always looking to improve from last week’s effort. I think we did. We even got more kids on the field and playing and so it was a win for us.
Cade Moore was strong for Argyle in the secondary, nabbing an interception in the second quarter. Linebacker Riley Van Poppel also forced a fumble in the third quarter.
After a rough first quarter, the Eagles finally hit their stride in the second quarter after Bentley threw his third inception of the first half. Two plays later, Argyle quarterback Jacob Robinson hit wide receiver Ward McCollum along the sideline for a 35-yard touchdown pass to break the seal.
The next possession, Landon Farris punched in the next Eagles score from the 1-yard line to make it a 16-0 game.
“It’s always about halftime adjustments in-game adjustments,” Rodgers said. “We were able to make some really good in game adjustments, offensively and defensively, and it was premium. Our kids are smart. They’re good football players. And they can do stuff like that. Tonight’s another example of that.”
Robinson threw for 162 yards and a touchdown, while Farris had 62 yards on the ground and a score.
Through the air, Ward McCollum had four catches for 61 yards and the lone touchdown reception for the Eagles. Hayden Stewart nailed down five receptions for 50 yards.
In the second half, the Argyle defense turned up the intensity. The Eagles forced Bentley to throw his fourth interception of the game in the third quarter, this time to Jett Copeland who ran the ball back for an Eagles touchdown that made it a 23-0 game.
Copeland had two interceptions in the win.
Not lost in the dominating performance by the Argyle defense was the significance of Friday night’s win.
Argyle has now won 46 consecutive games at home dating back to 2012, and 59 straight regular season games. That is the longest such streak in the state of Texas following Denton Ryan and Allen’s losses in Week 2.
“We have a one-game-at-a-time mentality,” Rodgers said. “I appreciate that our team has been able to rise to that occasion, every time. It has a lot to do with a good coaching staff, a good community, [and] football being prioritized.”
“I’m glad to be here and glad to be the leader. I’m glad that we’re able to establish something like that. But we got to wake up and start to work tomorrow. That week-to-week mindset is what drives our program.”