ARLINGTON — From its talent to its coach to its record over the past decade, Argyle is a daunting force. The Eagles have found ways to not only win games with ease, but embrace any challenge under coach Todd Rodgers.
Argyle’s impressive culture was quickly tested again Thursday night at Globe Life Park in the Class 4A Division I Region II area round. Facing Stephenville for the third time in four years in the postseason, Argyle (12-0) knew the Yellowjackets (6-6) came in prepared and with a chip on their shoulder.
That made the first quarter and a half interesting, but a nearly 80-yard score from dynamic receiver Cole Kirkpatrick blew the game open, giving Argyle a 35-14 lead with 6:46 left in the first half. From there, the Eagles cruised to a 56-27 win, advancing to the region semifinal for the fourth straight year.
“I coach with an immense sense of urgency when I coach against Stephenville,” Rodgers said. “It’s a program that has an immense reputation across the state, and for us to end up on the successful side is a real testament to our kids, and I loved that they played so well.”
The defense finally settled in, refusing to allow a point in the second or third quarters, then the high-powered offense put the game away. Quarterback CJ Rogers posted 304 yards and four touchdowns on 11-of-17 passing, and as usual his top receiver was Kirkpatrick, who finished with four receptions, 125 yards and a touchdown.
Running back Tito Byce completed the strong night for the terrific trio, ending with 149 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Tight end Jasper Lott did not play because of a lower body injury, but he’s expected to return next week, Rodgers said after the game.
“It’s not a game of checkers, it’s a game of chess, and we were able to make some adjustments and step on the gas offensively,” Rodgers said. “The kids had good synergy going on the sidelines and we were able to get a couple stops and give our offense more opportunities.”
Linebacker Grant Mirabal intercepted two passes from Stephenville quarterback Gavin Rountree, who finished the game with 199 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
Over the past four seasons, Argyle has now won 50 games — 41 of which have been by 15 or more points. The expectations are the same for the senior-laden Eagles, but next up is likely Waco La Vega, which still has to play Wilmer-Hutchins on Friday night. It would be the sixth meeting between Argyle and La Vega in three years.
The Eagles know their 35-7 win in the regular season is meaningless as the Pirates have proven to be a daunting playoff opponent, but the seniors on this team acknowledge an aura of confidence present as they push further into the postseason.
“I can’t wait to play La Vega again,” Byce said, as his eyes lit up. “I didn’t get to play them at the beginning of the season this year and I’m just excited to play them.”