ARGYLE — Life, love and logarithms.
Those are the three words that appear at the top of Russell Perkins’ class website. The 53-year-old can teach any math course all the way up to calculus, but for the past 31 years, Algebra 2 has been his bread and butter.
“It’s pretty cut and dried,” Perkins said. “It’s either wrong or right.”
Perkins loves numbers — but he also loves basketball. He stands 5-foot-9 on a good day, and when he’s not teaching students about exponents, he’s devising a scheme to shut other teams down.
For the past seven years, this mild-mannered math teacher — who readily admits he doesn’t fit the prototypical mold of a high school basketball coach — has been the architect behind Argyle’s basketball powerhouse.
“I’m an unbelievably shy individual until I can shut the door and have a marker and can teach math to a bunch of kids. Or, [until] I’m at a practice with my team,” Perkins said. “That’s where I know I am doing what I’ve been called to do. That’s where I’m the most comfortable and can be who I am.”
Now in his seventh season at the helm of the Eagles, Perkins has compiled a staggering 202-40 record as Argyle’s head coach.
He has won 83.5% of his games, and more importantly, has Argyle one win away from advancing to the state semifinal for the third time in his tenure. The Eagles will meet Seminole at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Class 4A Region I final at Clyde High School.
But Perkins is a humble man and quickly deflects any and all praise to his players, staff, school and the community. He cares about coaching basketball and teaching math.
And, at least in Perkins’ eyes, those two things go hand in hand.
“You have to go through the process to solve the problem and get a right answer. There’s not a shortcut, usually, until you learn how to do it,” Perkins explained. “And that’s the way it is in basketball, too. You have to go through the process to learn how to do it. And to do what we want to do as a team, I think you can draw an analogy to that [math and basketball].
“Those are very similar. We do expect our kids to get the right answer on both ends of the floor. I think that’s the best way for our team to be the most successful.”
‘His passion for basketball and his passion for math I see as equal’
Long before Perkins arrived at Argyle, and even before current Argyle Principal John King became the Eagles’ head coach, Perkins left a lasting impression with his future boss.
During King’s tenure as the head coach at Kennedale, the two ran into each other in the playoffs when Perkins was the head coach at Abilene Wylie nearly 20 years ago.
“I didn’t know Russell at that time at all,” King recalled. “And he can disagree if he wants, but I by far had the better team.”
But as King describes it, he was forced to leave four starters at home for disciplinary reasons. Wylie went on to beat Kennedale by six, as Perkins knocked King out of the playoffs.
“I just saw the way he coached his time on that particular night, and again, that was the first interaction I had with Russell,” King said. “So, I just filed that away. I knew he was a good guy, talking with him before the game and setting the game up.”
Fast forward several years, and after King led Argyle to the Class 3A title in 2011-12, he started to focus on becoming a school administrator.
Argyle needed a math teacher, and King needed someone to take over the basketball program when he stepped down. He called Perkins, who was still at Abilene Wylie.
After some consideration, Perkins took the job, initially serving as King’s assistant in 2013 before taking over as head coach in 2014. Perkins quickly guided Argyle to the state semifinal in 2017, falling to eventual 4A champion Silsbee by one point.
And although King guided Argyle to its only state championship in school history, he believes Perkins has elevated the Eagles’ program to new heights.
“He is a very analytical person. Math is his thing, as well as basketball,” King said. “The job that coach Perkins does in his math classes is very similar to what you see with his teams on Tuesday night and Friday night.
“His passion for basketball and his passion for math I see as equal. He does a fantastic job in the classroom, and he does a fantastic job on the court. That’s what makes him such a great employee to have for our school district.”
Only one number matters
You won’t find any stat boards or scoring averages posted in Argyle’s locker room.
For being a math and numbers-oriented coach, Perkins and his team don’t focus on how many points each player scores per game. At the end of the night, only one number matters to them.
“All we ever talk about is us,” Perkins said. “The only stat we talk about is at the end of the game, who has more points than the other team? That’s just all we talk about.”
Argyle’s selfless approach, which starts at the top with Perkins, has bled throughout the team. The Eagles are a tight-knit group that has lost only five games over the past two seasons.
Argyle went 33-4 last season and won the 4A Region I title, but never got a chance to play its state semifinal game against Houston Stafford. The UIL canceled the remainder of the state tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the Eagles are 28-1 and have won 25 consecutive games, with their only loss coming to Class 5A Highland Park. Argyle senior Nate Atwood, who was the Denton Record-Chronicle’s 2020 All-Area MVP, attributes their success to their selflessness.
“I think our chemistry and friendships off the court allow us to trust each other,” Atwood said. “No one worries if one person scores too much. No one is selfish. We’re all just good teammates to each other.”
While Perkins and his players don’t focus on their own stats, that doesn’t mean they aren’t concerned with the other team.
As senior guard Skylar McCurry described, Perkins’ film sessions are incredibly thorough and meticulous. McCurry said those sessions have been an invaluable asset.
“The research he does on players is just on another level,” McCurry said. “I don’t know what college basketball is like, but I think he does it like college basketball. Every single play he’s talking and giving us a detailed description of what each player does. He basically knows exactly what’s about to happen.”
‘There’s a pit bull in this chihuahua’
During Argyle’s 36-33 win over Decatur last season, there was a controversial sequence that marred the end of the game.
After Decatur made a layup with five seconds left to trim Argyle’s lead to three, Argyle did not touch the ball on the ensuing inbound pass. By rule, the clock should have run out.
But an official blew an inadvertent whistle, stopping the clock and forcing Argyle to inbound.
As the gym erupted into pandemonium, Perkins was at center court, arguing with officials and lobbying for his team.
“Even though he’s shorter than me, he is a scary man,” Atwood said jokingly. “I don’t know how he does it. There’s a pit bull in this chihuahua. And that’s kind of coach Perkins.”
Perkins has received only three technical fouls in his career, and two of them were because the referee thought he was the manager. He may be one of the smallest people on the court at any given time, but that doesn’t stop him from fighting for his players.
It is this unwavering passion that has led Perkins’ team to love playing for him.
“He is going to give us everything he has,” Atwood said. “Even though some people think he might be mean when he does it, it’s all from love. He’s a great person and an even better coach.”
Many of Perkins’ accomplishments are easily quantifiable. His record, winning percentage and state tournament appearances speak for themselves. He is also a two-time DRC All-Area Coach of the Year, winning the award in 2017 and 2020.
But there is one accomplishment that is harder to assign a number to, and it is perhaps what matters most to Perkins — the impact he has on his players and students.
Teaching math and coaching basketball are what Perkins knows.
And as far as he’s concerned, Perkins is in his element when he’s at the front of the classroom or pacing the sideline.
“I’ve taught Algebra 2 for 31 years,” Perkins said. “That’s not an exciting life. But for me, I can’t think of anything better to do. I know exactly what is going to happen every day when those kids come in with whatever lesson we’re going to be doing. But I love that, and I love the excitement every day of teaching. To be allowed to be around guys like this [team] is just a blessing. Hopefully I help them get a little better, but I do provide some discomfort for them so that we hopefully have some success.”