SAN ANTONIO — It was a gap year, but by Argyle's lofty standard it was a gorge.
Between seven consecutive trips to the Class 4A state tournament and its current run at perfection, Argyle endured something rare on its burgeoning campus: mediocrity.
A team littered with wide-eyed underclassmen, Argyle finished 18-10 a season ago, took third in its district and was bounced in the third round of the playoffs.
The Texas girls high school basketball giant has since awakened from its short slumber.
It's furious.
Top-ranked Argyle (37-0) faces No. 2 Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (33-4) in Friday's state semifinals, two wins away from the first undefeated season in the program's rich history.
Tipoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. at the Alamodome.
"We had to go through the growing pains of last year with an extremely young team to get here," Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland said.
Madi Lumsden(13.4 points per game), Gabby Campbell (8.1 ppg), Ashlin Crabtree(9.4 ppg), Samantha Bacon (5.5 ppg) - thrust into the starting lineup as sophomores and freshman a year ago - took those lessons to heart.
With the addition of senior wing, Arkansas transfer and current leading scorer and rebounder Caroline Lyles (15 points per game, 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game), the Eagles have swiftly reverted to their dominating ways.
Even through the most painful stages of chemotherapy, James Lyles wills his way to the kitchen.
Lumsden came off the bench as a freshman in 2020 when Argyle fell in the state championship round, ending the Eagles' run at five consecutive titles.
That team leaned on its future college talent, including Rhyle McKinney (Texas Tech). Last year's squad was made up almost primarily of unproven commodities.
And this team's makeup?
"We don't really have that one superstar. It's been a collective effort," said Lumsden, who averages 4.4 assists has hit 87 3-pointers this season. "We came together super quickly and easily. Not once can I remember us having an argument."
Winning helps.
Argye is beating teams by an average of 30 points. Just four of the Eagles' triumphs were decided by single digits, including a 34-32 Region II semifinal win last week over third-ranked and defending state champion Canyon.
"Having a challenge like that was good before state," said Lyles, who also has big-game experience after previously leading Fayetteville High School to Arkansas' state title round.
Westmoreland, who said talented reserve forwards Savannah Bennett and Mallory Millington would likely start at any other 4A school, likes his team's balance and cohesiveness.
"This is the most complete team I've had since I've been here," said Westmoreland, who inherited the the program from UIL Hall of Fame coach Skip Townsend in 2017. "We've got guards, size, a bench and we can defend."
Argyle, which has hit 251 3-pointers, is holding teams to 33 points game.
When Argyle faces Hardin-Jefferson on Friday in a rematch of the 2019 state title game, it will be part of the Eagles' farewell tour against the usual 4A suspects.
Argyle, which makes the jump to Class 5A next season, wants to leave on an unblemished note.
"We don't really try to focus on the undefeated record," Lumsden said. "But we want to win our games and bring home a state title."
A 39-0 record would rank among the best girls seasons in North Texas basketball history.
The winner between Argyle and Hardin-Jefferson — a team that features McDonald's All-American and Duke recruit Ashlon Jackson — will face the winner of No. 4 Brownsboro (38-2)) and No. 11 Fredericksburg (36-3) on Saturday.