ARGYLE — With 51 seconds left in the first quarter, Argyle’s Darren Chapa recovered a North Dallas fumble to set the Eagles up near midfield.
But as Argyle’s offense trotted onto the field, starting quarterback CJ Rogers and much of the Eagles’ first-team offense stayed behind on the bench.
Already leading 35-0, their night was over, giving way to Argyle’s second and third string.
And the Eagles’ backups did the rest, piling up a whopping 73 points by halftime in a 79-0 rout of North Dallas to win the Class 4A Division I Region II bi-district title.
“I think we probably needed a game like this,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. “Just to get some people well and take the stress off everybody. The wear and tear of playing 40 snaps in a game versus the wear and tear of playing 15 snaps is going to be very positive for our kids.
“I’m pleased with that. It also gives us an opportunity to build depth, and depth in a COVID type of year is critical and important.”
Argyle set a new school record for most points in a game (77) and also shattered the mark for the widest margin of victory (69).
The Eagles scored 21 points on their first six offensive plays. Senior running back Tito Byce got Argyle on the board with a 32-yard run 59 seconds into the first quarter.
After North Dallas was stopped on a fake punt, CJ Rogers threw his first touchdown pass, connecting with Hayden Stewart on a 35-yard score.
Argyle then blocked the Bulldogs’ punt on their next possession, and Braden Baker plunged into the end zone from five yards out to make it 21-0.
Rogers continued the offensive onslaught on the Eagles’ next drive, lofting a perfect deep pass to Cash Walker for a 41-yard touchdown. Knox Scoggins added a three-yard score less than two minutes later to make it 35-0, and that was all the Eagles needed from their starters.
Argyle scored a touchdown on nine of its 10 first-half possessions. Lee Sutton also ran a punt back 71 yards for a score. Peyton Shoemake ran for 189 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, with all three scores coming in the second quarter.
“To start the playoffs like this is just amazing,” Shoemake said. “It’s just going to set the whole tone for the entire playoffs. I believe with the team we have, we’re going to make it all the way.”
Defensively, Argyle forced six turnovers — all fumbles — and blocked two punts. The Eagles held North Dallas to just 101 yards and seven first downs on the night.
Argyle, meanwhile, racked up 421 yards of total offense. Eleven different Argyle players accounted for touchdowns, including four of the Eagles’ running backs.
Rodgers said while Argyle has a bevy of talent in its running back room, the Eagles’ success starts up front with its offensive line.
“The common denominator is a really good offensive line,” Rodgers said. “There’s a bunch of great kids carrying the ball, and I love of them and we’re going to need them all moving forward, but the key to it is having a good, stable offensive line that gets them all blocked up. If a play starts right, a good running back will do something special every now and again.”
With the victory, Argyle improved to 11-0 overall on the season.
The Eagles will await the winner of Stephenville and Benbrook in the area round next week. That game will be played at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Argyle 79, North Dallas 0
North Dallas 0 0 0 0 — 0
Argyle 35 38 6 0 — 79
SCORING SUMMARY
ARG — Tito Byce 32 run (Caden Dodson kick)
ARG — Hayden Stewart 35 pass from CJ Rogers (Caden Dodson kick)
ARG — Braden Baker 5 run (Caden Dodson kick)
ARG — Cash Walker 41 pass from CJ Rogers (Caden Dodson kick)
ARG — Knox Scoggins 3 run (Caden Dodson kick)
ARG — Baylor Bowen 18 pass from Ethan Depiro (Caden Dodson kick)
ARG — Lee Sutton 71 puntReturn (Caden Dodson kick)
ARG — Peyton Shoemake 17 run (Caden Dodson kick)
ARG — Peyton Shoemake 12 run (Caden Dodson kick)
ARG — Peyton Shoemake 4 run (Caden Dodson kick)
ARG — Caden Dodson 42 field goal
ARG — Gannon Pels 14 pass from Drew Snakenberg (run failed)
TEAM STATS
ND ARG
First Downs 7 21
Rushing Yards 30-69 31-275
Passing Yards 32 146
Passing 6-13-0 10-11-0
Punts-Avg 6-19.2 0-0
Penalties 3-25 4-30
Fumbles-Lost 6-6 1-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: — ND: Devion Long 20-75, Jadian Richards 7--8, Trevion Smith 3-2 ARG: Tito Byce 2-45, Braden Baker 1-5, Knox Scoggins 3-34, Peyton Shoemake 24-189, Drew Snakenberg 1-2
Passing: — ND: Devion Long 6-12-0-32 ARG: CJ Rogers 5-5-0-93, Ethan Depiro 2-2-0-29, Drew Snakenberg 3-4-0-24
Receiving: — ND: Alex Flores 2-8, Quincy Goldsmith 4-24 ARG: Cole Kirkpatrick 2-12, Hayden Stewart 1-35, Cash Walker 1-41, Jasper Lott 1-5, Riley Page 2-17, Baylor Bowen 1-18, Gannon Pels 2-18