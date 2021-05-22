FORT WORTH — With a chance to close out Argyle’s Class 4A Region I quarterfinal series and earn a trip to the semifinals for the seventh straight postseason, Evan Brandt was brilliant on the mound, throwing a one-hit shutout as the Eagles swept the Bobcats with a 3-0 win in Saturday’s Game 2 at Boswell High School.
Argyle (27-9) won 13-2 in Friday’s Game 1 and will play the winner between Clint and Andrews in the regional semifinals.
Brandt struck out seven and retired the final 12 Benbrook batters.
“I was focused on getting strikes because when I throw the strikes, it leads to pop-ups, ground balls and that’s what really matters,” said Brandt, who’s a junior. “Just get the ball in play and we’ll have someone there. We have a good defense.”
The Bobcats (27-10-1) had a chance to score when they loaded the bases in the top of the third after a Devin Bennett two-out single to left, but Brandt forced a soft comebacker from Payton Poole and turned a 1-4-3 double play to get out of the jam to keep the game scoreless.
Lucas Anderson led off the Argyle fourth inning with a walk and Chase Wohnoutka singled. After a hit batter loaded the bases for the Eagles, Colton Roquemore put down a squeeze bunt to score Anderson that gave Argyle a 1-0 lead.
The Eagles led 2-0 a batter later when Ryan Hulke hit a pop-up to center that scored Wohnoutka on the RBI sac fly.
Roquemore added a two-out RBI double down the right-field line to extend the lead to 3-0 in the sixth. Brandt threw 89 pitches, 60 for strikes.
“Just feels good to be able to shut a team down like that,” Brandt said.
Benbrook starter Devin Jennings allowed four hits with eight strikeouts in six innings.
“[Watching Evan] was like how I’ve watched him all year long,” Argyle coach Ricky Griffin said. “All our pitching and defense has been consistent throughout the year. We didn’t quite swing it as well, but I thought their kid did a good job keeping us off balance. We hit the ball hard when we needed to and got the runs when we needed to, so I was happy with it.”