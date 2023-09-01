ARGYLE — Losing hasn’t been the standard at Argyle in the two decades that head coach Todd Rodgers has been at the helm.
He’s started just three seasons with a losing record in that span and won two state titles, but Friday night’s 42-14 loss to Lucas Lovejoy brought about a first in a long time — the Eagles’ first home loss since the 2012 season, when they fell to Abilene Wylie 31-14 in the season opener.
After last year’s team went undefeated in Argyle’s first regular season in 5A before a loss in the state semifinals to South Oak Cliff, the Eagles lost multiple key contributors on both sides of the ball and have handed over the keys to plenty of players seeing their first action in varsity football.
So, despite two tough losses to quality opponents, the growing pains were more than anticipated by Rodgers, who has still seen positive growth to start their season.
“There’s tons of positives,” Rodgers said. “With youth, you have a difficult time stringing together a lot of plays. With that being said, we have to continue to strive to string together more good plays and push forward through it. So it’s just a circumstance of needing to play a lot of sophomores on the varsity to compete athletically.
“And that’s something we’re going to have to deal with for a few weeks until they get baptized and get themselves together and ready to play.”
It could not have been a more deflating start for Argyle on Friday night, however. Lovejoy scored on its first four possessions of the game, including two touchdown passes from Leopards quarterback Alexander Franklin and another rushing score that culminated in a 35-0 deficit at halftime.
A rarity at Eagle Stadium, to say the least.
In total, the Lovejoy offense compiled 504 yards of total offense with Franklin passing for 348 yards and four touchdowns, two of which went to Daylon McCutcheon as he tallied 6 catches for 88 yards on the night. Lovejoy’s Dante Dean was nearly unstoppable from the backfield with 70 yards on 11 carries and five catches for 104 yards and a score.
Defensive prowess has been a staple of the Eagles during Rodgers’ two-decade reign, but given that Argyle’s defense has even more youth that the offensive side, the struggles are perhaps more predictable.
“We’re just going to have to create more situations to get [teams] off the field,” Rodgers said. “It’s very difficult to be a ‘bend but don’t break’ defense. The offensive is the most experienced part of our team. And they have to string together some points and give the defense some confidence.”
The Eagles’ offense did eventually find their footing, even if it was for a brief few possessions. They scored on back-to-back drives coming out of the halftime break on a pair of rushing touchdowns from quarterback John Gailey, who also passed for 136 yards.
Unquestionably the biggest play of the night came on Argyle’s second scoring drive when Gailey hit Will Krzysiak for 39 yards up the Eagles’ sideline to set up Gailey’s 9-yard scoring run.
What exactly changed on those two drives? Something that Rodgers repeatedly emphasized postgame — stringing together positive plays, a key for the Eagles moving forward in their second season in Class 5A Division II.
“We executed and were able to go down there and put some points on the board and find some confidence,” Rodgers said. “We just couldn’t find any confidence offensively in the first half. It was three-and-out, three-and-out, three-and-out. Then we made a first down on the third series and then we had to punt the ball.
“So we just have to string together some plays and find some confidence. And I think this team has a confidence problem until they get it.”
