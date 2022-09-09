GRAPEVINE — Argyle started slow Friday night but eventually picked up the pace in the second half to earn a 31-15 win to remain undefeated in Class 5A with a 3-0 record.
Argyle was initially surprised by Grapevine’s stout defense that held its offense to six points in the first half but worked things out in the second half as the Eagles eventually overwhelmed the opposition.
“They were doing some things defensively that we couldn’t get adjusted,” Argyle coach Todd Rogers said. “Going into halftime, we continued to tweak it. Got the right plays called, right formations. We were very pleased with our ability to run the ball in the second half.”
Last week, Argyle outscored Lucas Lovejoy 56-49 while collecting 722 total yards of offense. However, the beginning of this game saw both teams’ offenses moving slowly, with Argyle and Grapevine punting on all of their first-quarter drives besides an interception by Argyle defensive back Jaaqwan Felton.
Argyle had a chance to get ahead early in the second quarter with two special-teams mishaps by Grapevine but came away with only two field goals. Overall, the Eagles offense was unable to find any rhythm as they collected 55 yards in total with four of those yards coming through the air.
Grapevine made its move early, benching quarterback Evan Baum for backup Harrison Hackbarth at the start of the second quarter. Hackbarth threw a touchdown to wide receiver Sammy Kelley at the end of the half to put the Mustangs up 7-6.
Heading into the locker room for halftime, Rogers knew the team was not as sharp as it had been in previous weeks.
“Just felt like there was a little bit of a lull,” Rogers said of his players. “I don’t think it was purposeful, I don’t think we were loafing, but we had a very emotional game last week. They know the level it takes to play at a high-level football game.”
But then came the second half, and Argyle’s rushing attack found life. Running back R.J. Bunnell collected two touchdowns in the third quarter to put the Eagles ahead and their defense held the Mustangs’ offense scoreless in the quarter. A blocked extra point after the second touchdown led to Kelley galloping down the field for two points and Argyle headed into the fourth up 18-9.
“We were all very frustrated with how the first half went,” said Bunnell, who finished with 169 yards rushing and two touchdowns. “We all did a fantastic job making adjustments. ... I could not be more proud.”
Argyle's passing attack made an appearance in the final period as quarterback John Gailey slung a 46-yard pass to receiver Will Hodson, which led to another rushing touchdown, this time from running back Landon Farris.
With the Hackbarth run offense cooling down, Baum replaced him in the fourth and immediately gave Grapevine life. A 25-yard run by running back Parker Polk was topped off with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Kelley and a failed 2-point conversion that put the score at 25-15.
Nonetheless, Argyle’s offense was grooving and another long drive saw QB Jacob Robinson secure the final score of the game with a 15-yard dime to the corner of the end zone to tight end Hunter McFaul. Grapevine attempted to drive back down the field for a final score, but was held out by Argyle’s defense to end the game.
Argyle has made the jump from 4A to 5A look seamless as the team remains undefeated even after facing difficult nondistrict opponents. For Bunnell, it’s not about the team's rank, though.
“I think it’s all about heart,” Bunnell said. “Division to division … stars or no stars, it’s just a matter of putting your heart and soul on the line, and we’ve done a good job of doing that.
As the No. 1 team in 5A Division II, Rogers appreciates the acknowledgment Argyle has been receiving as a strong football team. However, his focus remains elsewhere. Specifically, on the team’s next opponent.
“We have a mindset that it’s one week at a time. The rankings go anywhere on any of the scouting reports, so next week is going to be about Montgomery,” Rogers said.