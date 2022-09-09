Argyle
Buy Now

Argyle wide receiver Jaaqwan Felton (19) gains yardage against Melissa during their game Aug. 26 at Eagle Stadium in Argyle.

 Al Key/DRC

GRAPEVINE — Argyle started slow Friday night but eventually picked up the pace in the second half to earn a 31-15 win to remain undefeated in Class 5A with a 3-0 record.

Argyle was initially surprised by Grapevine’s stout defense that held its offense to six points in the first half but worked things out in the second half as the Eagles eventually overwhelmed the opposition.

Recommended for you