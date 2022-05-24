Argyle’s baseball program has become accustomed to success in recent years under coach Ricky Griffin.
The Eagles have notched three state championships and two national titles over the last seven seasons while sending numerous players to the Division I ranks and beyond. Nine DI commits came from the class of 2019 alone, a core of players that helped Argyle win both the state and national titles that season.
This year’s squad continues blazing its own trail this week as it enters a Region I-4A semifinal series against Canyon (22-8) beginning Wednesday at Abilene Christian University.
“We do expect it, but we’re also grateful that we’re still playing,” Griffin said. “High school baseball, it’s ups and downs. It’s always scary, especially in the playoffs because it’s single elimination.
“This isn’t where we want it to end, we’re planning to play until Austin. If things go as planned, this is just another step toward that.”
Blemishes have been few and far between for Argyle (30-3-1) this season as it has yet to lose a playoff game in five tries. The Eagles knocked off 6A schools Boswell and Guyer in non-district showdowns before going an undefeated 12-0 during district play.
Argyle will continue trekking toward the state tournament with Game 1 against Canyon at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Abilene. Game 2 will be played Thursday at 11 a.m. with a third game to start 30 minutes after that contest, if needed.
Succeeding at the highest level has become the standard for Argyle since an undefeated 37-0 campaign in 2018 followed by losing just one game in 2019. A younger core this season has embraced the expectations which come with playing for Argyle.
“We all expect to go pretty deep [in the playoffs],” senior Lucas Anderson said. “Everyone is prepared to win it all. It’s all about the work. Every day we come in here and put in the work, trying to be that team on top at the end. The last one fighting is going to be the one on top. That’s our goal.”
Anderson is part of a group of experienced seniors who Griffin said have played a key role in the team’s success, even if not all of them hold huge roles on the field.
“We have a lot of seniors who aren’t necessarily starters that are able to lead,” Griffin said. “It’s a huge part of [the team’s success]. For those guys to take that role on and let the younger guys know what to expect, it’s been a big part of our success so far.”
Even with the team’s relative youth in the lineup as seven of the nine starters are juniors or sophomores, chemistry appears to be strong. The players have bonded by dying their hair bleach blonde as they work toward the goal of winning a state championship. Anderson said nearly every player on the team committed to doing so.
“Back in 2019 they all dyed their hair, so we decided to do it,” Anderson said. “It’s pretty cool to see the team coming together to do dyed hair. It’s a cool feeling seeing this many guys committed to the brand.”
Pitching and a dependable defense have been consistent pieces of Argyle’s identity. It has allowed more than four runs in just five contests this season and turned five double plays in the series-clinching win over Springtown during the regional quarterfinals.
Griffin has emphasized maintaining this defensive strength while continuing to elevate the team’s hitting in recent weeks.
“We’ve pitched and played great defense pretty much consistently throughout the year,” Griffin said. “We want to be hitting at a high level at this point of the season. We’ve done that the last couple weeks.”
Last season, the Eagles came up one series win short of reaching the state tournament after being swept by Stephenville in the region final. Two more series wins would get Argyle down to state this time around at UFCU Disch Falk Stadium in Austin, home of the University of Texas baseball team.
“Everyone wants to be that team on the state championship wall out in left field,” Anderson said. “That’s been our goal is to make it. We got playoff shirts in and on the back they say ‘Disch-Falk mindset.’ That’s where the state game is and that’s been our mindset the whole year is getting to the state game.”