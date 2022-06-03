WEATHERFORD — A combined one-hit shutout from pitchers Trevor Duck and Hudson Emeterio coupled with timely offense helped Argyle sweep its Region I-4A final series Friday with a 4-0 win over Stephenville.
The two Eagle pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts as Duck fanned nine in five innings of work before Emeterio struck out five of the seven batters he faced to seal the deal. With the victory, Argyle (34-3-1) is headed back to the state tournament for the first time since it repeated as state champion in 2018 and 2019.
The Eagles also got some revenge in the process by knocking out a Yellow Jacket (24-11-1) squad that swept it out of same round a year ago, to the day.
“I’ve had this on my calendar since August — I was looking forward to it completely,” Duck said. “It feels great. Last year we fell a bit short to the same team, but we came out here with a chip on our shoulder and went to town.”
Joining Argyle for the Class 4A state semifinals down at UFCU Disch-Falk Stadium in Austin will be Celina (32-4-1), Sinton (34-1) and China Spring (32-8). The semifinal games will be played Wednesday, June 8, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., with the state championship game set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9.
Both sides’ pitchers controlled the contest early, surrendering one hit apiece through the first three innings. Duck gave up a one-out single in the top of the third for Stephenville’s lone hit of the contest. He loaded the bases in the frame with a two-out walk having hit a batter before the single but escaped the jam with a strikeout.
Recovering from some control issues was a theme throughout Duck’s outing. He walked five batters and hit two more on the night, yet found ways to limit the damage and avoid allowing a single run.
“He had to pitch hard tonight because he didn’t have his change-up and he didn’t have his curveball,” coach Ricky Griffin said. “It’s so humid and he sweats like crazy, so we couldn’t keep his hand dry. A lot of the pitches that were all over, he said, ‘Coach, my hand is soaking wet. I don’t know what to do.’ Rosin bag wasn’t doing it.
“You talk about battling, he was just battling.”
Heading into the bottom of the fourth still tied 0-0, Argyle’s offense finally broke through. A single followed by a two-out walk set the table for right fielder Ryan Hulke to belt a two-run double just over Stephenville left fielder Eli Hiitola’s head.
Hulke’s inclusion in the game was one of two changes Griffin made from his Game 1 lineup along with Ethan Gonzales getting the start at designated hitter.
A scoreless fifth from Duck made way for the Eagles to plate two more runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Second baseman Colton Roquemore knocked in a pair on a bases-loaded two-RBI bloop single into right-center before being called out after passing the runner ahead of him, who was holding to see if Roquemore’s hit would drop. It scored second baseman Alex D’Angelo and catcher Hunter Sandifer after Stephenville shortstop Nate Barry missed a tag near second base earlier in the inning, which facilitated the bases-loaded scenario.
Roquemore and Hulke each finished the game 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs apiece, providing all the offense the Eagles would need.
“We’ve had a lot of young guys on the field that grew a lot during the playoffs,” Griffin said. “Hulke hadn’t started in three weeks. We started him in right field tonight and he gets the big two-run double to the fence. He’s been in playoff games before. He was due, got a good pitch and hit it hard.”
Making his first appearance of the playoffs in the top of the sixth, Emeterio took control of the game from there. He allowed just a single baserunner in the frame as he hit a batter before striking out the last five hitters he faced to seal the Eagles’ ninth consecutive playoff win and a state tournament berth.
“We felt like if [Duck] could give us five innings, which he did, then we knew Emeterio could come in and do what he did,” Griffin said. “He’s been waiting. He hadn’t had a chance to pitch in the playoffs yet just because Duck and [Evan] Brandt have been throwing complete games.
“He was dying to get his chance and … he made the most of it.”