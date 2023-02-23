Argyle alumna Rhyle McKinney's game-winning layup for Texas Tech

Argyle alumna Rhyle McKinney, now at Texas Tech, made the game-winning layup in the Lady Raiders' 69-68 double-overtime win over West Virginia Wednesday in Lubbock.

 Courtesy photo/Texas Tech Athletics

Argyle alumna Rhyle McKinney garnered national attention after hitting a late game-winning layup for Texas Tech Wednesday in its 69-68 double-overtime win over West Virginia.

The video made it onto ESPN's front page Thursday morning alongside another game-winning shot by Fordham in a day of wild finishes in women's college basketball.

