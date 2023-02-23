The video made it onto ESPN’s front page Thursday morning alongside another game-winning shot by Fordham in a day of wild finishes in women’s college basketball.
The shot helped the Lady Raiders fully complete a comeback push from trailing by 17 points midway through the second period and 13 points at halftime. McKinney tied for the team lead with 13 points on the night, making 4 of her 5 field goal attempts along with 5 of 5 free throws.
A 2020 Argyle graduate, McKinney has carved out a key role now in her second season at Texas Tech. She is averaging 8.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per game on the season, making nearly 50% of her shots from the field and 44.7% from 3-point range.
McKinney helped lead Argyle to three state championships and four state title game appearances during her time with the program. She averaged 23.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game as a high school junior.
The win over West Virginia could be a big one for the Lady Raiders as they come down the stretch of the regular season. It snapped a four-game losing streak, leaving Texas Tech at 5-10 in Big 12 Conference play with a chance to move up from its tie for eighth place in the standings over the final three games ahead of the conference tournament.
McKinney could be a crucial part of that effort after posting her second straight double-figure scoring effort, coming off a 14-point showing in a 92-80 three-overtime loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.