Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sunny skies. High 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 5, 2021 @ 12:19 am
Argyle
BROCK — Argyle advanced to the 4A Region I quarterfinals with a 23-25, 25-19, 18-25, 26-24, 15-9 win over Brownwood Thursday night.
In a back-and-forth match, Argyle (29-12) was able to stave off elimination in the fourth set and stretch the match to a fifth set.
Jada Price also set the school record for career digs, surpassing 1,700 digs during the fifth set.
Argyle will take on Stephenville on Tuesday in the third round for the second time in three years. The match is tentatively set for 7 p.m. at Azle High School.
For the second straight year, Krum matched up with Graham in the area round — this time avenging their loss in the playoffs with a straight-set win (27-25, 25-17, 26-24) on Thursday night.
Ashlyn Baker led Krum (20-20) with 10 kills and three aces, followed by Alyssa Nixon with eight kills. Mary Doyle tallied 18 assists to help the offensive front.
Sydney Martin led the Bobcats with 23 digs to spearhead the defensive effort.
Krum will take on Decatur in the 4A Region I quarterfinals — time, date and location are still to be determined.
HALTOM — After stunning Kennedale in the first round, Sanger followed up with a 3-2 win over Godley in the area round on Thursday night to advance to the 4A Region II quarterfinals.
The win sets up a third meeting this season against District 9-4A rival Celina. The first two were both won by Celina in straight-set sweeps.
Time, date and location are still to be determined.