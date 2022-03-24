Soccer

Colby McDaniel (19) and Guyer begin their playoff journey on Friday. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC

The UIL soccer playoffs begin tonight.

Here's a look at the Denton-area's bi-district matchups.

BOYS

Guyer (7-7-1) vs. Plano (14-3-3)

A season after upsetting a state-ranked program in the bi-district round, Guyer looks to repeat the feat.

The Wildcats, who placed fourth in District 5-6A, take on District 6-6A champion Plano on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco.

Guyer is paced by its three Division I signees, including Colby McDaniel (Denver), John Dalby (Tulsa) and Jose Ochoa (Dallas Baptist).

Argyle (14-6-1) vs. Wichita Hirschi (17-5-1)

Argyle looks to make another deep postseason run its final appearance in the Class 4A playoffs. The Eagles jump to 5A next season.

The District 7-4A co-champions will meet Hirschi at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in Bridgeport. 

Argyle is led by star Connor Webster, a Colorado College signee who has totaled a gaudy 33 goals this season.

GIRLS

Guyer (13-5-2) vs. Flower Mound Marcus (20-1-3)

The Wildcats have a lofty task at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lewisville’s Max Goldsmith Stadium.

Guyer, which placed fourth in District 5-6A, is matched up with the state’s second-ranked team in Marcus, which wrapped up a District 6-6A title last week.

Marcus, regional finalists a year ago, has scored 20 goals in its last four outings and features Oklahoma commit Chloe Adams.

With a defense led by Auburn commit Hayden Colson, Guyer hopes to contain Marcus.

“This game will be a test for our defense and goalkeepers to contain their offense,” Guyer coach Mandy Hall said.

Trinity Cox (15 goals) and Arkansas Little-Rock commit Sisley Stephens (12 goals) lead Guyer’s offense.

Lake Dallas (14-7-2) vs. Wichita Falls (10-7-2)

Lake Dallas, which took fourth in District 6-5A, takes on District 5-5A champion Wichita Falls at 8 p.m. Thursday in Mineral Wells.

The Falcons are led by Chelsea Vilca, who has 17 goals this season.

Argyle (20-1-1) vs. Bridgeport (4-13-3)

District 7-4A champion and third-ranked Argyle begins its final postseason at the 4A level before making the jump to Class 5A.

Bridgeport, which hosts the high-powered Eagles at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, placed fourth in District 5-4A.

The Sissies will attempt to stop Seton Hall pledge Emma Sheehan, who leads Argyle with 22 goals and 16 assists.

Argyle and goalie Anna Potter (15 shutouts) have yielded just one goal in their last 10 matches.

RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!