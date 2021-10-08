ARGYLE — Coming off last week’s crushing loss to Melissa, Argyle coach Todd Rodgers felt a change was necessary for his team to get back on track.
Senior Jett Copeland is listed as a defensive back for the Eagles. However, on Friday, Copeland lined up under center and was the starting quarterback.
Rodgers opted to give Copeland, an all-state defensive back with quarterbacking experience, the start over incumbent starter Jacob Robinson in Argyle’s District 7-4A matchup with Anna at Eagles’ Stadium.
Copeland rewarded Rodgers and his team with an outstanding performance by throwing for 209 yards and four touchdowns with another on the ground for five total in Argyle’s 42-21 thrashing of the Coyotes.
“Jett played quarterback in the spring and the summer,” Rodgers said. “And we know he has a lot of ability. And we felt like we needed a different direction. And Jacob moved to safety, so nobody lost a starting position. We just juggled everybody around.”
The Eagles got on the board during their second drive of the game with Copeland hitting a wide-open Hayden Stewart for a 68-yard pass up the Argyle sideline to make it 7-0. Within 30 seconds, Argyle had increased its lead to 14-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, Anna fumbled the ball and gave it right back to Argyle inside the 20-yard line. That was all Copeland and Stewart needed as they got together again for a 15-yard touchdown pass on a jump ball in the back of the end zone.
Steward racked up four catches for 106 yards on the night.
Not to be lost in Argyle's outstanding offensive effort, compiling 449 yards of total offense, was the Eagles' defensive attack. Anna had just six first downs and just 101 total yards of offense in the first half. Coyotes quarterback Daniel McNair had just 81 passing yards in the first half.
“I think we have lots of options for different style of players on defense,” Rodgers said. “And we're going to give them as many opportunities as they can to contribute to our success.”
But the offense was not close to slowing down.
In the second quarter, Copeland and the Argyle receiving corps went back to work with just three minutes to go in the half. This time, Copeland found a hole in the Anna coverage and picked up Jaaqwan Felton for 39 yards to make it 21-0. On the next Eagles’ drive it was Jaamael Felton who found the end zone for 42 yards and Copeland’s fourth touchdown pass of the half.
The Coyotes began to pick up the pace in the second half with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Sean Steens. McNair fired two more touchdown passes in the fourth quarter — a 46-yard score to Malachi Brooks and another for 20 yards to Zay Armijo.
McNair rallied from that rough first half to finish with 323 passing yards and three scores.
However, Copeland capped his night off with a touchdown run from five yards out to push the Eagles lead up to 42-7 late in the third quarter.
While the win for Argyle pushes them to 5-1 overall this season with a trip to Carrolton Ranchview on the horizon next Thursday, Rodgers feels that at this point in the season a change was needed to help shake up the Eagles’ prowess.
“I moved people because I thought it a gave us a better chance to win,” Rodgers said. “And yeah, we moved several other kids we haven't talked about yet. But I think it's the best chance for us to win.”
“I just think we need to find our confidence. We've kind of lost our swagger. Even in some wins early in the year, we just didn't have the swagger and the confidence I thought we needed to put a lot of points on the board. So, I think that's changing. How quick it changes is all going to be left up to the kids.”