Argyle's Riley Van Poppel celebrates after recovering a fumble during the team's regional final win over Abilene Wylie. The Eagles face South Oak Cliff on Friday for a spot in the 5A-DII state championship game.
Argyle quarterback John Gailey throws the ball to an open receiver during the team's regional final win over Abilene Wylie. The Eagles take on South Oak Cliff this week for a spot in the 5A-DII state championship game.
Argyle is one of two teams within the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area still in the running after four weeks of the high school football playoffs.
The perennially contenting Eagles find themselves in a familiar position, one win away from a shot at their third state championship in program history. The postseason run comes in Argyle's first year at the 5A level, though, with defending state champion South Oak Cliff standing between it and a state title game berth.
For Argyle, running backs RJ Bunnell and Landon Farris have shouldered much of the offensive load with a combined 393 carries for 2,659 yards and 34 touchdowns. Offensive lineman Wes Tucker, a Baylor commit, leads the unit that paves the way for Farris and Bunnell.
South Oak Cliff running backs Tedrick Williams and Danny Green have run a combined 310 times for 2,011 yards and 26 touchdowns. Anchoring its stout offensive line are TCU commits Brione Ramsey-Brooks and Narado Stoker. Ramsey-Brooks is listed at 6-foot-4 and 380 pounds while Stoker is listed at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds.
The two teams also stop the run effectively. The Eagles have allowed just 101 rushing yards per game while holding opponents to 16.3 points per game. Opponents have mustered just 99 rushing yards and 15 points per game against the Bears, who shut out five opponents in a row earlier this season.
With such similar foes facing off, it will be fascinating to see if either team is able to gain the upper hand in the trenches. Whichever squad can find more success in that area will certainly have the inside track to a state title game appearance.
2. Finding balance offensively
It's an often-discussed concept in football, but a balanced offense is crucial to finding success, particularly at this point in the playoffs. It's a reality that has eluded Argyle at times this season, but also one it has benefited from in key moments.
The Eagles rode a balanced offensive performance to a win over Grapevine in the regional semifinal round as quarterback John Gailey threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns while the team ran for 202 yards and three scores.
Even as Gailey struggled to find much consistency in throwing for 95 yards against Abilene Wylie, he ran for three touchdowns and delivered with a trio of crucial completions on a scoring drive that tied the game at 14 in the second half and began a 21-0 run.
Finding more success through the air will be tough for Gailey and his receiving corps this week against a loaded South Oak Cliff secondary.
The Bears' defensive backfield boasts four-star recruits Malik Muhammad (Texas commit) and Jayvon Thomas (Texas A&M commit) along with three-star recruits Taylor Starling (Colorado), Abdul Muhammad (SMU) and Jamarion Clark (Rice).
Even with the run game being the focal point of Argyle's offense, finding ways to sprinkle in some passing success against a stout defensive backfield will be crucial.
3. Turnover battle
The turnover battle is a tried-and-true decider of football games, and that has certainly been the case for the Eagles. Argyle has forced more turnovers than it has committed in all four of its playoff games so far, a key factor in its wins.
It forced three in a 63-0 win over Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt before forcing three more while committing two in a 7-0 win over Wichita Falls Rider. In their 44-27 win over Grapevine, the Eagles forced three turnovers while committing one, then committed one and forced two against Wylie with a third negated by a penalty.
Argyle has been on the wrong end of the turnover battle in recent history, too. It lost last year's regional semifinal game 21-17 to eventual 4A-DI state champion Stephenville after committing three turnovers while forcing just one, including a fourth-quarter fumble that set up the Yellow Jackets' go-ahead touchdown drive.
South Oak Cliff has had some issues with turnovers during the playoffs, committing two each in a 12-7 first-round win over Mansfield Summit and a 33-27 Round 3 win over Midlothian Heritage.
Finding ways to force turnovers and capitalize on them would go a long way toward Argyle's chances of knocking off the Bears.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.