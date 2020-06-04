Argyle volleyball head coach Megan DeGroot was gracious enough to sit down with the Denton Record-Chronicle’s sports department for a new series called “10 Questions With Coach.” Here are DeGroot’s thoughts on myriad topics.
DRC: How difficult has the coronavirus situation been for you as a coach?
DeGroot: I don’t get to see my kids a ton during offseason anyways because a lot leave for club, and I coach track. So that’s difficult in and of itself. But the little time I do get with them is completely gone. For the first week, I was OK. But once it got longer and longer, I cried a lot. I got really fed up at one point and drove to a bunch of their houses and just stood outside to talk to them that way.
Looking back on your first three seasons at Argyle, what grade would you give yourself?
As an average? Because each year, I’d give myself a different grade. I’m really hard on myself and will never give myself an A-plus. So I’d say B-plus, but on the edge of an A. Maybe?
You are always amped up on game days and during practice. Are you the same at home?
Oh, yeah. If you were to call coach [Mandi] Barnett and coach [Blair] Bickel, they’d say, “The woman never stops.” Bickel comes over a lot because she lives close. She always says, “Can you just sit down? Can we just have a conversation?”
What is the dumbest way you’ve been injured?
Last year, I was teaching the girls during practice how not to block and then how to block correctly. So, I went up and blocked the ball incorrectly and, like an idiot, I ended up breaking my right thumb. It was bad. I couldn’t clap or anything. I set it back in place, taped it, and kind of went on with practice with a broken thumb.
Have you ever had a crush on an animated character?
No. Well, maybe Johnny Bravo. I love his hair, and if you look at my husband, they have the same haircut. He was a big, buff guy, too. My husband has grown to know that, “Hey, she’s going to do what she wants. She’ll let me know when I need to rescue her.”
If you had to karaoke one song in front of a packed gym, what would it be?
A lot of them are heavy metal or rap songs that I’d probably get into a lot of trouble for listening to. But I’d say maybe “Wide Open Spaces” by the Dixie Chicks. Or the song from Space Jam, “Fly Like an Eagle.” I actually sang in a talent show with that song. I didn’t win, but I did that song.
Who is better at fantasy football? You or your husband, A.J.?
Oh. Definitely me. Hands down, it’s me. I am really good about doing my homework. Like wide receivers, you don’t want to pick a really good one who isn’t in a pass offense. He will be like, “Oh, he’s a good player,” or, “He was really good in college.” So I’m like, “You are not picking your team wisely.” I watch a lot of film. I may not be able to tell you their first names, but I know their last names and what teams they are on.
What would people hear if they could read your mind?
What’s coming to my mind, you can’t really publish. I’d say they wouldn’t be able to hear because of all the voices telling me the things I need to get done. I have way too many browsers open in my head. Sometimes, I can’t even hear my own thoughts because I’ve got so much going on.
If your 5-year-old self suddenly found themselves inhabiting your current body, what would your 5-year-old self do first?
I’d probably jump on hay bales because that was really hard for me to do when I was little. Also, I used to have a pretty good vertical jump back in the day. My parents used to jump-train me by taping money to the ceiling. If I could get it, I could keep it. My brother and I would jump and jump and jump, and when we finally reached it, my parents would go to a higher spot on the ceiling. So I imagine that’s what my 5-year-old self would be doing now.
Is a hot dog a sandwich, and if not, what is it?
No, because it’s not two pieces of bread. Technically, when you take it out of the packaging, the bread is still attached at the bottom. A hamburger would be more of a sandwich. A hot dog is in the same category as a taco or a wrap, because it’s one piece of bread.