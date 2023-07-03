Argyle wins 11th straight Lone Star Cup
Buy Now

Argyle's baseball team reached the state championship game this past school year, helping fuel the school's 11th straight Lone Star Cup and 13th overall.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Argyle's run of dominance in athletics and academics continued this school year as it brought home an 11th straight Lone Star Cup and 13th overall.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags