FLOWER MOUND — Argyle volleyball notched a key win for playoff seeding Tuesday night with a commanding 3-0 sweep of Denton High on the final day of the regular season.
The Lady Eagles' (30-15, 9-5) victory combined with a Birdville (23-21, 9-5) win and Grapevine (14-18, 9-5) loss means the three teams all finished tied for second place in District 7-5A. The squads will play a tiebreaker mini tournament later this week to determine playoff seeding.
Controlling what it could control was a key point of emphasis for Argyle coming into the final regular season match.
"Even though we took that loss on Friday night, we still had the ability to be in control of something tonight," Argyle coach Katelyn Johnson said. "We wanted to still be in control and I'm proud of my kids because we showed up and we did that."
Lauren Perry led the way for Denton in defeat, tallying 13 kills, 15 digs and 3 aces. Makayla Whitby added eight kills while Grace Reinhardt had 11 assists and Jesse Pancoast posted 12 digs.
The Lady Eagles controlled the opening set early as a Sydney Payne setter dump helped them jump out to an 8-3 advantage that forced Denton to call its first timeout. The Lady Broncos rallied to make it 13-9 on three straight kills from Perry, but Argyle took over from there in extending its lead to 20-12 and later finishing off the opener 25-17.
"We've worked a lot on the mental side of the game the last couple of weeks," Johnson said. "They have some really big hitters on their side of the net and they're going to get some really big kills. We just focused on 'Great, that happened. Now we're going to step back in and get the next one.'"
A strong start to the second set saw Denton pull ahead 4-1 before surrendering a 6-0 run. A kill and ace by Perry helped the Lady Broncos answer with a 3-0 run to tie it at 7-all and they remained within striking distance later on at 12-10.
The Lady Eagles pulled away from there, though, riding a 13-2 run the rest of the way to take the second set 25-12.
"We played flat," Denton coach Cassie Headrick said. "It's at the time of the year where we're just trying to play for ourselves and we just played flat. That's not what we wanted, it's not what we had planned to do. It's disappointing."
Coming out strong again to start the third, Denton jumped out to a 4-2 lead before the matched was tied at 5-5 on a Perry kill. Argyle pulled ahead to a narrow 10-8 lead that prompted a Lady Broncos timeout, though they continued to struggle in falling behind 17-10 on an Olivia Sanchez kill.
Katherine Holtman later had a kill to bring the third set to match point at 24-14 before a Sanchez kill ended the final set 25-17 as the Lady Eagles swept the match.
The loss concluded a tough season for Denton (18-24, 3-11), which had made the playoffs in each of Headrick's first three seasons since taking the job in 2018. It fell in a tiebreaker game with Birdville for the district's fourth playoff seed last year.
"It's been a weird year," Headrick said. "You go through offseason as you normally do and we have to get better in a lot of places. We go to work, that's what we do."
For Argyle, important matches remain as it looks to make a run in the postseason. The team's togetherness is a key point of emphasis for the Eagles going forward.
"This night was huge for us," Argyle junior Shaye Feely said. "When we're playing our best, working for each other and playing for one another, that's a huge, huge factor for us. When we're playing for each other, we definitely play better."
