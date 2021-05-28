ABILENE — The Argyle Eagles took care of business against Andrews in the opening game of their Class 4A Region I semifinal series, using a three-run fifth inning to secure a 5-0 victory Friday night at Abilene Christian.
Right out of the chute, Argyle got on the board early with a run in the first inning before widening its lead in the fifth. The Eagles tacked on an insurance run in the sixth as well.
Tyler Abrego and J.C. Davis teamed up for two hits and an RBI apiece for Argyle at the dish.
On the bump, Trevor Duck fired 4 2/3 innings of shutout ball before giving way to Logan May for two innings of scoreless relief.
Game 2 is scheduled for noon on Saturday. Game 3, if necessary, would immediately follow.