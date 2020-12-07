One Denton-area team will continue its quest for a state championship this week, while two Denton ISD schools will begin their playoff journeys.
Argyle will play in the Class 4A Division I semifinal against Canyon at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian University. The Eagles are coming off a 41-13 victory over Paris last Saturday.
It is Argyle’s first appearance in the state semifinal since 2015. The Eagles fell to Waco La Vega 33-31 in the championship game that year.
Argyle (14-0) has dominated opponents all season and has not won a game by fewer than 14 points. The winner of Argyle and Canyon will advance to the state final at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at AT&T Stadium and play the winner of Lindale and Austin LBJ.
Guyer and Ryan, meanwhile, will begin their trek for a return trip to the state championship this week. Both teams played for state titles last year but fell in heartbreaking fashion.
The Raiders will take on Dallas Bryan Adams at 7 p.m. Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in the Class 5A Division I Region II bi-district round. Ryan (9-0) just capped its sixth consecutive undefeated regular season last Friday, beating Frisco Lone Star to secure the District 5-5A crown.
By the time Guyer plays Coppell at 1 p.m. Saturday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in the Class 6A Division I Region I bi-district round, the Wildcats will not have played a game in over two weeks.
Guyer last played on Nov. 27, when the Wildcats routed Little Elm 65-21 to finish the regular season 7-2 overall.