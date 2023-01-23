Another week of important basketball contests saw more change in Denton-area representation Monday when the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released its latest rankings.
Three girls basketball teams made marked moves up the ranks, while the Denton High (No. 15 in 5A) and Liberty Christian (No. 10 in TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A) boys teams dropped out of the rankings amid rough patches. All of that movement left six area squads ranked for the new week as the importance of every game mounts with the playoffs fast approaching.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down where all six of this week's ranked squads stand below.
Girls
6A No. 15 Braswell (22-6)
A 1-1 week left the Lady Bengals with a three-spot slide from last week's No. 12 ranking after Friday's 35-33 loss to now No. 21 Allen (23-6, 7-2 in district).
Braswell (22-6, 7-2) opened the week with a resounding 63-28 victory over Prosper Rock Hill (13-13, 2-7) before suffering the defeat to the Lady Eagles. That loss left the Lady Bengals in a three-way tie for first place in District 5-6A as they look to defend last year's district title with five regular season games remaining to decide how the standings shake out.
5A No. 4 Argyle (25-3)
The Lady Eagles moved up two spots from No. 6 this week after continuing their run of lopsided wins in district play.
Argyle (25-3, 9-0) has now won 20 games in a row dating back to November, including each of its last eight district games by more than 20 points. The Lady Eagles still hold just a one-game lead in District 7-5A, though, courtesy of the other area squad included in the 5A rankings.
5A No. 21 Ryan (22-5)
Speaking of, the Lady Raiders built on last week's debut at No. 23 in moving up two spots after notching two more important district wins.
Ryan (22-5, 8-1) opened the week with a 46-29 victory over Birdville (14-13, 2-7), then rallied to take a tight 30-29 victory over Lake Dallas (12-15, 4-5) on Friday night. The Lady Raiders sit one game behind Argyle for the district lead with a potentially pivotal matchup looming next week depending on how this week's contests play out.
4A No. 11 Sanger (22-5)
Continuing their romp through district play, the Lady Indians moved up one spot from last week's No. 12 ranking after a pair of blowout victories.
Sanger (22-5, 4-0 in district) rolled to an 86-9 victory over Gainesville (3-23, 1-3) Tuesday night before wrapping up the week by beating Burkburnett (7-17, 3-1) 57-26. The Lady Indians head into Round 2 of district play well-positioned for their third straight district championship after winning their first four district games by an average margin of 55.8 points.
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A No. 1 Liberty Christian (27-6, 4-0)
The Lady Warriors once again held onto the top ranking in their private school classification after posting a 2-0 week.
Liberty Christian (27-6, 4-0) opened the week with a 48-33 win over Fort Worth All Saints, then knocked off Fort Worth Christian to retain its top spot in TAPPS District 1-5A. The Lady Warriors are atop the district standings through the first round of fixtures and have looked the part of one of the strongest teams in the state thus far.
Boys
3A No. 7 Ponder (22-5)
The Lions held firm at No. 7 in Class 3A as the lone area boys basketball team to hold a spot in this week's set of rankings.
Ponder (22-5, 7-0) pulled off an important 57-36 victory over Paradise (15-11, 5-2) to open the week, then ground out a 43-30 win versus area rival Pilot Point (7-13, 4-3). Those victories helped the Lions end the first round of district play unbeaten, holding a one-game edge over second-place Whitesboro (9-11, 6-1) with seven more district games to play.
