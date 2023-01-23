Ryan's Dashia Johnson and Aniyah Washington
Ryan's Dashia Johnson (1) and Aniyah Washington (20) come away with a steal during their game with Lake Dallas Friday, January 20, 2023, at Lake Dallas High School in Corinth, Texas. The Lady Raiders rose to Class 5A's No. 21 spot in this week's TABC rankings.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Another week of important basketball contests saw more change in Denton-area representation Monday when the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released its latest rankings.

Three girls basketball teams made marked moves up the ranks, while the Denton High (No. 15 in 5A) and Liberty Christian (No. 10 in TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A) boys teams dropped out of the rankings amid rough patches. All of that movement left six area squads ranked for the new week as the importance of every game mounts with the playoffs fast approaching.

