AUBREY — There was a sound that persisted throughout the gym during the Argyle Lady Eagles’ showdown with Aubrey on Friday night in their nondistrict meeting.
It was the sound of Lady Chaps and Lady Eagles hitting the deck and whistles being blown by referees for foul calls in what was a physical contest for both squads. Fortunately for Argyle, they came away on top.
The Lady Eagles kept their perfect record alive on Friday with a gritty 37-27 win over Aubrey with district looming around the corner.
But the defense that both teams displayed stole the show.
“I thought our kids did a pretty good job battling with them,” Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland said. “Both of us play physical man-to-man defense. And with that, I think it hurt both of our offenses, because there wasn’t a whole lot of flow.
“Aubrey is traditionally a really good defensive team. And they were again tonight. They made it hard on us.”
Through one quarter of play, Argyle held a narrow 8-6 lead over the Lady Chaps.
The Lady Eagles followed that up with a 10-point second quarter while holding Aubrey to just six points to carry an 18-12 lead into the locker room at the break.
Caroline Lyles was instrumental in that second quarter, knocking down two 3-pointers to rack up seven points in the quarter coupled with Madi Lumsden’s own successful shot from behind the arch.
Lyles led the offensive charge with 14 total points, while Lumsden was just behind with nine points.
On the night, the Lady Eagles drained six 3-point shots.
But in the eyes of Westmoreland, Argyle will need to find more rhythm offensively before they square off with the defending District 7-A4 champs in Decatur next Tuesday.
“We have to do a better job getting in rhythm,” Westmoreland said. “I think just a combination of their defense, and I think we rushed some shots that we haven’t been in the past. I think their defense had a lot to do with it.”
Though the Aubrey defense was indeed strong for most of the night, it was the offense for the Lady Chaps that never quite seemed to find its own footing. After putting up back-to-back quarters of six points in the first half, Aubrey could only muster four points in the third quarter to Argyle’s 11.
"We worked a lot in practice the last three days about finishing,” Aubrey coach Ron Gathright said. “And so, it kind of helped tonight, because we finished around the basket. Then, later in the game, it helped get our guards open.”
Rhianna Stevenson was a bright spot for the Lady Chaps’ offense as she put up 10 points in the effort with June Chatterly recording seven points.
Despite the offensive struggles for Aubrey, Gathright praised the defensive effort that his squad put up against the No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A.
“This is probably one of my best defensive teams I’ve ever coached,” Gathright said. “And they’re just very tough-minded. I don’t know a game this year that I can tell you that we didn’t play well defensively. We keep ourselves in the game defensively.
“We always like to play [Argyle]. Because we know it’s going to be a quality game. We like playing each other because we feel like it brings out the best in both of our girls.”
And while Argyle might have a pristine 18-0 record following Friday’s win, Westmoreland made no excuse for the fact that with district play set to begin next week, the Lady Eagles’ record means very little.
“Our record now doesn’t matter because when district starts everybody has a 0-0 record,” Westmoreland said. “So, we’ve had some success early. But starting Tuesday night with Decatur, everybody in our district is 0-0.”