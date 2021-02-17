One of the most dominant teams in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this year, Argyle enters the playoffs as the No. 3-ranked team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches final regular-season poll.
The Eagles completed an undefeated 12-0 run through district play to claim the District 7-4A title. Argyle finished the regular season 24-1, with its only loss coming to Highland Park on Nov. 23.
Since then, Argyle has won 21 consecutive games. The Eagles are averaging 67.4 points per game thanks in large part to a balanced scoring attack.
Argyle has gotten contributions from several key players this season, including the likes of Skylar McCurry, Jacob Dye, Grey Goodson, Max Valentino and Nate Atwood — the Denton Record-Chronicle’s 2019-20 All-Area MVP.
Atwood posted a game-high 25 points in Argyle's district title-clinching victory over Decatur on Feb. 9.
Now, the Eagles turn their attention to the postseason as they look to make a run back to San Antonio. Argyle won the 4A Region I title last season and advanced to the state semifinal at the Alamodome, but the Eagles never got a chance to play their semifinal game against Houston Stafford. The UIL canceled the remainder of the state tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Argyle will play Fort Worth Western Hills in the 4A Region I bi-district round later this week.
On the girls side, the Ponder Lady Lions checked in as the No. 4 team in Class 3A.
Ponder went 14-0 in District 10-3A en route to the league championship. The Lady Lions are 25-3 and have won 10 consecutive games. Their only losses are to Class 6A Guyer and 4A Bridgeport and Decatur.
Ponder has throttled teams all season, posting an averaging margin of victory of 32.2 points. The Lady Lions beat Dallas Madison 105-15 last Friday to claim the 3A Region II bi-district title.
Next up is a meeting with Pottsboro in the area round. That game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Aubrey High School.