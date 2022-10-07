Argye img
Argyle running back RJ Bunnell (11) breaks loose of the grasp of a Lake Dallas defender for a touchdown during their game Friday, October 7, 2022, in Argyle, Texas.

ARGYLE — A 30-7 halftime lead proved more than enough for Argyle as it took advantage of Lake Dallas' four first-half turnovers to win 30-14 on the Eagles' homecoming night.

That slew of first-half miscues proved costly for the Falcons as they lost three fumbles and one interception along with conceding a safety on a snap that went through the punter's legs and out the back of the end zone. Grant Mirabal and Parker Phillips recovered the first two fumbles for Argyle.

