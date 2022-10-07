ARGYLE — A 30-7 halftime lead proved more than enough for Argyle as it took advantage of Lake Dallas' four first-half turnovers to win 30-14 on the Eagles' homecoming night.
That slew of first-half miscues proved costly for the Falcons as they lost three fumbles and one interception along with conceding a safety on a snap that went through the punter's legs and out the back of the end zone. Grant Mirabal and Parker Phillips recovered the first two fumbles for Argyle.
It was the Eagles who got things started quickly, scoring in five plays on the game's opening drive as Jacob Robinson found Will Krzysiak for a 27-yard touchdown pass. Then Niki Gray fumbled on Lake Dallas' first play from scrimmage and Argyle scored two plays later on an 18-yard RJ Bunnell touchdown run.
The teams had turnovers on three consecutive possessions later in the opening quarter with Zach Tipps forcing Argyle's lone fumble and Xinjin Gomez recovering it. The Falcons then had their safety miscue early in the second and the Eagles scored in six plays on their next drive as John Gailey found Hunter McFaul for a 12-yard touchdown pass.
Argyle tacked on one more touchdown in the half on its very next possession to as Bunnell ran in from 33 yards out. Lake Dallas got its lone first-half touchdown as Niki Gray made an impressive one-handed catch and stuck the ball just past the pylon for an 18-yard receiving touchdown with 12 seconds left in the half.
The Falcons had a lengthy drive spanning 6:34 of game time to open the second half, but came away with no points as Bortnem was picked off on fourth-and-15 from the Argyle 21. Lake Dallas later scored on a 7-yard screen pass down the middle of the field from Bortnem to Dylan Brauchle to make it 30-14.
The Falcons then attempted and recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff before going three-and-out on the series to effectively kill their comeback hopes.
