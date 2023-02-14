Guyer's Jackson Arnold and Argyle's Riley Van Poppel

Guyer's Jackson Arnold, left, and Argyle's Riley Van Poppel were among 21 Denton-area high school football players honored recently when the Texas Sportswriters' Association announced its all-state football teams.

Although high school football season ended nearly two months ago, postseason accolades continue to roll in for standout players from across the area.

Denton-area TSWA All-State honorees

Name School Classification Honor
Jackson Arnold Guyer Class 6A OPOY, 1st team QB
Peyton Bowen Guyer Class 6A 1st team DB
Pelumi Olanipekun Guyer Class 6A 2nd team DL
Ryan Yaites Guyer Class 6A 2nd team DB
Landon Sides Guyer Class 6A Hon. Mention WR
Kolt De La Torre Ryan Class 5A 2nd team OG
Jordyn Bailey Ryan Class 5A 3rd team AP
Riley Van Poppel Argyle Class 5A 1st team DL
Grant Mirabal Argyle Class 5A 1st team LB
Wes Tucker Argyle Class 5A 2nd team OT
Jason Crowder Argyle Class 5A 3rd team C
Trey Batson Argyle Class 5A 3rd team P
RJ Bunnell Argyle Class 5A Hon. Mention RB
Jaaqwan Felton Argyle Class 5A Hon. Mention DB
Jett Runion Aubrey Class 4A 3rd team DL
Everson Strain Aubrey Class 4A 3rd team DB
Caden Hess Aubrey Class 4A Hon. Mention OT
Jacob Palladino Aubrey Class 4A Hon. Mention DL
Devrin Brown Krum Class 4A Hon. Mention RB
Connor Green Krum Class 4A Hon. Mention LB
Asten Kirby Pilot Point Class 3A 2nd team WR

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

