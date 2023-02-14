Guyer's Jackson Arnold, left, and Argyle's Riley Van Poppel were among 21 Denton-area high school football players honored recently when the Texas Sportswriters' Association announced its all-state football teams.
Although high school football season ended nearly two months ago, postseason accolades continue to roll in for standout players from across the area.
The Texas Sports Writers' Association recently released its 2022 all-state football teams, recognizing 21 Denton-area athletes among Texas' best. Traditional powers Argyle and Guyer led the way with 12 combined selections as Denton County continued its tradition of producing many of the state's top football players.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down all 21 area honorees.
Denton-area TSWA All-State honorees
Name
School
Classification
Honor
Jackson Arnold
Guyer
Class 6A
OPOY, 1st team QB
Peyton Bowen
Guyer
Class 6A
1st team DB
Pelumi Olanipekun
Guyer
Class 6A
2nd team DL
Ryan Yaites
Guyer
Class 6A
2nd team DB
Landon Sides
Guyer
Class 6A
Hon. Mention WR
Kolt De La Torre
Ryan
Class 5A
2nd team OG
Jordyn Bailey
Ryan
Class 5A
3rd team AP
Riley Van Poppel
Argyle
Class 5A
1st team DL
Grant Mirabal
Argyle
Class 5A
1st team LB
Wes Tucker
Argyle
Class 5A
2nd team OT
Jason Crowder
Argyle
Class 5A
3rd team C
Trey Batson
Argyle
Class 5A
3rd team P
RJ Bunnell
Argyle
Class 5A
Hon. Mention RB
Jaaqwan Felton
Argyle
Class 5A
Hon. Mention DB
Jett Runion
Aubrey
Class 4A
3rd team DL
Everson Strain
Aubrey
Class 4A
3rd team DB
Caden Hess
Aubrey
Class 4A
Hon. Mention OT
Jacob Palladino
Aubrey
Class 4A
Hon. Mention DL
Devrin Brown
Krum
Class 4A
Hon. Mention RB
Connor Green
Krum
Class 4A
Hon. Mention LB
Asten Kirby
Pilot Point
Class 3A
2nd team WR
Argyle standouts earn latest awards
The Eagles' loaded core of seniors garnered plenty of recognition on the all-state teams after advancing all the way to the state semifinals in their first year at the 5A level.
Defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel, a Nebraska signee, and linebacker Grant Mirabal led the way by receiving first-team nods.
Offensive linemen Wes Tucker (Baylor signee) and Jason Crowder (Stephen F. Austin signee) notched second- and third-team honors respectively. The pair were cornerstones of an offensive line that paved the way for an offense that racked up more than 6,000 total yards on the season, both earning first-team all-area selections.
Running back RJ Bunnell, a first-team all-area honoree, was one of the players to benefit from the stout offensive line, making the most of his blockers with 229 carries for 1,593 yards and 19 touchdowns. Bunnell took home an honorable mention all-state nod, as did defensive back Jaaqwan Felton after posting 59 tackles, 15 pass breakups and five interceptions.
Punter Trey Batson, an Army West Point Appointee, hauled in a third-team all-state selection after a strong season where he was also an all-area honoree.
Five Guyer stars recognized
Fresh off their fourth straight state semifinal appearance, the Wildcats also had several players honored among the state's best.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold took home Class 6A's Offensive Player of the Year award along with a first-team nod at quarterback. The Oklahoma signee was named the Record-Chronicle'sAll-Area Most Valuable Player for a second straight season after totaling 3,476 yards and 33 touchdowns through the air along with 921 rushing yards and 24 scores on the ground.
Defensive back Peyton Bowen also received a first-team all-state selection after wrapping up his star-studded high school career. The fellow Oklahoma signee was the All-Area Co-Utility Player of the Year after posting 53 tackles, six pass breakups and five interceptions, scoring two defensive touchdowns along with five return scores.
Defensive lineman Pelumi Olanipekun and defensive back Ryan Yaites, an LSU signee, each notched second-team all-state spots after playing key roles for Guyer. The pair were both first-team all-area selections after shining among a star-studded defense.
Wide receiver Landon Sides, a UNT signee, garnered an honorable mention nod after his breakout senior season as Arnold's top target. Sides racked up 60 catches for 1,358 yards and 16 touchdowns, setting single-season school records for catches and yards.
Four more area squads boast honorees
Aubrey had the most selections of other area squads with four choices among the Class 4A teams.
Tight end/defensive lineman Jett Runion, a Houston signee, brought home a third-team nod for his defensive efforts. He was a first-team all-area selection after posting 67 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four pass breakups and three forced fumbles.
Defensive back Everson Strain also earned a third-team all-state selection after playing an integral part in the Chaparrals' secondary. Offensive lineman Caden Hess and defensive lineman Jacob Palladino rounded out the team's honorees with honorable mention nods.
Even in a down year by its lofty standards, Ryan had two players honored among the state's best.
Offensive lineman Kolt De La Torre, a Stephen F. Austin signee, notched a second-team selection at guard. TCU signee Jordyn Bailey was chosen for the third-team all-purpose spot after turning in key contributions at both wide receiver and running back during the season.
Krum also garnered a pair of honorees after turning in its best district record since the 2016 season.
Running back Devrin Brown and linebacker Connor Green each earned honorable mention nods among the Class 4A selections after playing key roles for the Bobcats. The pair were both first-team all-area selections after each setting several school records on the campaign.
Pilot Point wide receiver/defensive back Asten Kirby was the lone area selection in the 3A ranks, taking home a second-team selection for his offensive efforts. Kirby hauled in 71 passes for 1,137 yards and 16 touchdowns, adding 51 total tackles (31 solo) and two interceptions defensively.
