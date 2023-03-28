Five combined baseball and softball teams from the Denton area remained ranked among the state's best this week when weekly rankings were revealed Monday.
Guyer and Argyle headline the group, with the two schools' baseball and softball teams making up four of the five ranked squads amid strong seasons. Guyer's softball team leads the contingent at No. 2 in all of Class 6A along with a No. 23 ranking in the nation by MaxPreps.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down all the latest in the state baseball and softball rankings.
Softball
6A No. 2 Guyer (21-0)
The Lady Wildcats held firm at No. 2 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association's state 6A rankings this week after remaining unbeaten on the season.
Guyer (21-0, 6-0 in district) notched an 8-2 win over Allen and a 5-0 victory over McKinney to keep its win streak alive. The program was also ranked No. 23 in the nation by MaxPreps in this week's set of rankings after checking in at No. 24 last week.
5A No. 22 Argyle (19-4-1)
The Lady Eagles held firm at least week's No. 22 ranking in Class 5A after an unbeaten week.
Argyle (19-4-1, 5-1) took a 5-1 win over Ryan on Tuesday, then wrapped up the week with a 2-0 victory over Grapevine on Friday. Those two triumphs left the Lady Eagles tied with Colleyville Heritage — which handed Argyle its lone loss thus far — for first place in the district after six contests.
4A No. 19 Aubrey (18-6)
The Lady Chaparrals slid a few spots from last week's No. 12 ranking after posting a 1-1 week in their final tune-ups for district play.
Aubrey (18-6) took a 7-1 loss to 3A No. 6 Iowa Park (21-5) on Wednesday, and that likely had to do with its fall in the rankings. The Lady Chaps then rebounded with a 17-0 blowout victory over Denton-area foe Sanger on Friday to enter district play on a high note.
Aubrey's district slate opens strong this week with two games against 4A No. 3 Celina (16-3-2). Though the contests come early in district play, their results could prove pivotal in how the district standings ultimately unfold.
Baseball
6A No. 21 Guyer (16-7)
The Wildcats slid down one spot to No. 21 from last week's No. 20 ranking after a 2-1 week.
Guyer (16-7, 4-0) won a pair of close District 5-6A contests over Little Elm to remain unbeaten in district play, taking victories by scores of 1-0 and 9-6. The Wildcats then lost a nondistrict bout with area foe Argyle Saturday in a five-inning, run-rule affair.
Guyer has a chance to keep its district momentum rolling as the Wildcats take on McKinney Boyd in their third of seven district series.
5A No. 3 Argyle (16-3-2)
The Eagles once again maintained their No. 3 rankings in both the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association and Texas High School Baseball polls after posting a 3-0 week.
Argyle (16-3-2, 4-0) rolled to a pair of district victories over Richland by scores of 5-1 and 7-0 before knocking off Guyer 13-2. Those victories extended the Eagles' win streak to 10 games, headlined by six straight games with two or fewer runs surrendered.
Argyle continues district play this week with a pair of games against Colleyville Heritage, including the home leg of the series on Friday night.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.