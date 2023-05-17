Six local golfers were in action Monday and Tuesday as they competed at their respective state tournaments.
Argyle's girls golf team made the cut for the 5A tournament after winning at regionals, while Ponder's Magen Dow qualified for the 3A event as an individual. The Lady Eagles were in action at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown as Dow took on Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin.
Argyle's Madison Wert tied for ninth individually at 150 strokes overall, posting consecutive rounds of 75 to lead the way for her team. Katherine Rendon and Ryan Purczynski were the next two highest finishers at 160 and 168, respectively. Ana Edwards and Colbie Moses rounded out the team.
The Lady Eagles' collective effort helped them tie for seventh overall with Frisco Wakeland after posting a two-day score of 662. That showing comes on the heels of Argyle winning the Class 4A state title each of the last two seasons.
Dow wrapped up her standout high school career by tying for 18th individually at the 3A tournament. The Kansas Wesleyan signee improved from a Round 1 score of 89 with a second-round 86 to post a total of 175 strokes for the tournament.
Argyle's boys golf team takes the course Monday, May 22 at the 5A boys state tournament. The Eagles won the 4A state title each of the last two seasons.
