Strong weeks from the Argyle and Ponder volleyball teams helped the two squads make sizable jumps in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association state rankings.
Both programs moved up from last week’s slots as they continued strong starts to the season, while Aubrey fell from its previous No. 5 billing after a pair of tough losses. The Lady Eagles and Lady Lions look to be playing well at the right time with district play set to begin Friday, while the Lady Chaps still have a few weeks to iron out the kinks.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down where all three squads stand in this week’s rankings.
5A No. 8 Argyle (22-6)
The Lady Eagles moved up into the 5A top 10 for the first time this season behind a strong 7-1 week with the lone loss coming in a competitive two-set defeat to 6A No. 5 Flower Mound. Argyle placed second at the KSA Invitational to the Lady Jags, which constitutes two of the program’s six losses on the season.
The Lady Eagles are set to open district play Friday against area foe Lake Dallas (12-10).
4A No. 11 Aubrey (21-8)
The Lady Chaps fell six slots from last week’s No. 5 ranking after going 0-2 on the week with a pair of competitive losses to state-ranked squads. Aubrey first fell 3-1 to 5A No. 18 Melissa in a game it pushed to four sets after dropping the first two, then lost a hard fought 3-2 match to 3A No. 14 Ponder, which took the final set 15-13.
Aubrey still has five more nondistrict matches on the docket over the next few weeks before opening district play Sept. 22 against Frisco Panther Creek (11-10).
3A No. 14 Ponder (15-8)
The Lady Lions moved up 11 spots from last week’s No. 25 ranking after taking home a pair of wins. Ponder opened the week with a 3-0 win over Brock (12-10), then pulled off an impressive victory over state-ranked 4A area foe Aubrey, where Ponder won the last two sets after falling behind 2-1.
One more nondistrict test awaits the Lady Lions on Tuesday against Gunter (16-9) before they open district play Friday versus Whitesboro.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.