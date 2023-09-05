Argyle's Sydney Payne
Argyle’s Sydney Payne (3) celebrates with teammates Jordyn Moore (16) and Katherine Holtman (5) after the Lady Eagles swept Keller Fossil Ridge this season.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Strong weeks from the Argyle and Ponder volleyball teams helped the two squads make sizable jumps in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association state rankings.

Both programs moved up from last week’s slots as they continued strong starts to the season, while Aubrey fell from its previous No. 5 billing after a pair of tough losses. The Lady Eagles and Lady Lions look to be playing well at the right time with district play set to begin Friday, while the Lady Chaps still have a few weeks to iron out the kinks.

