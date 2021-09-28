KRUM — Argyle coach Taryn Hill knows her team is close to playing their best volleyball of the season.
But even after beating Krum on the road Tuesday night, Hill wasn’t ready to say her team has peaked just yet.
“We are almost there,” Hill said. “We’re still working through some kinks and are trying different rotations, but we are almost there. And I’m so excited. I’m glad we have not peaked yet.”
If Hill is right and Argyle indeed hasn’t reached its potential yet, that could be a scary proposition for anyone standing in the Lady Eagles’ path.
Krum found that out the hard way, as Argyle rolled to a crucial 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19 District 7-4A victory.
“I think we did a great job of playing Argyle volleyball,” Hill said. “We of course had a low moment, but kudos to Krum for really testing us and being intentional.
“[The win] was huge mentally. I know how much Krum hates us. We needed to prove to ourselves that we could beat Krum and continue to chase after [a] first- or second-place spot in district.”
At least early on, it looked as though Argyle and Krum could be in for another nail-biter, with neither side able to gain separation. The Lady Eagles and Lady Cats were tied at 19-19 before Argyle ended the first set on a 6-0 run.
And from there, momentum in the match quickly shifted.
“We came out in the first set, and it was exactly how I thought it was going to be,” Krum coach Lynn Larson said. “It was neck-and-neck and typical Argyle vs. Krum. We lost like three or four points, and we did not respond well in the second set at all.”
Argyle raced out to a 7-2 lead in the second set, courtesy of an early kill from Katherine Holtman.
Holtman finished tied for the team lead in kills with 10. Shaye Feely also added seven timely kills of her own, helping the Lady Eagles build a commanding 2-0 lead.
Krum staved off the sweep in the third set thanks to a late push, but Argyle picked up right where it left off in the fourth frame.
The Lady Eagles eventually built a double-digit lead to pull away and seal the victory, which moved them to 21-10 overall and 4-2 in 7-4A.
“I’m so hungry because these kids are hungry, too,” Hill said. “They’re keeping me on my toes. We’re just doing a good job of constantly correcting, moving forward, setting new goals and accomplishing them. There’s still a lot of work to be done.”
