Argyle's Keira Inman
Buy Now

Argyle's Keira Inman hits a triple during a game last season. Inman and the Lady Eagles were ranked among the state's top 25 teams in Class 5A this week, entering a few weeks into their first year in the classification.

 DRC file photo

Four Denton-area softball teams and one baseball team were ranked among the top 25 squads in their classifications Monday when their respective rankings were released.

Guyer, Aubrey and Krum remained in the Texas Girls Coaches Association's softball rankings this week, while Argyle made its debut in the Class 5A rankings and Ryan fell out of the poll after entering as 5A's No. 22 team last week.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0