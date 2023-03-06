Four Denton-area softball teams and one baseball team were ranked among the top 25 squads in their classifications Monday when their respective rankings were released.
Guyer, Aubrey and Krum remained in the Texas Girls Coaches Association's softball rankings this week, while Argyle made its debut in the Class 5A rankings and Ryan fell out of the poll after entering as 5A's No. 22 team last week.
On the baseball side, Argyle is the lone area team ranked this week in Texas High School Baseball's first set of rankings for the season.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down where all of the ranked area squads stand early in their seasons below.
Softball
6A No. 5 Guyer (15-0)
The Lady Wildcats moved up four spots from their No. 9 ranking last week after continuing their unbeaten start to the season.
Guyer has scored six or more runs in all but two of its games thus far, including 11-plus in seven contests. The Lady Wildcats have looked the part of a strong squad throughout nondistrict play and face their first District 5-6A foe of the season Tuesday at home against Prosper (8-12) with first pitch set for 7 p.m.
5A No. 19 Argyle (14-3-1)
The Lady Eagles made their debut in the Class 5A rankings this week after a strong showing in five tournament games last week.
Argyle defeated 6A programs Arlington Martin, Coppell and Richardson, also knocking off 5A school Fort Worth North Side and tying with 5A Sherman. The Lady Eagles begin their first district slate at the 5A level Tuesday on the road versus Lake Dallas with first pitch set for 6 p.m.
4A No. 8 Aubrey (14-4)
The lone area squad to be ranked in the TGCA's preseason softball poll, the Lady Chaps fell two spots from last week's No. 6 ranking down to eighth.
Aubrey posted a 5-1 record in tournament play this past week with wins over 6A schools Keller Timber Creek, Hurst L.D. Bell, Euless Trinity and Wolfforth Frenship along with 5A College Station. The lone loss on the week came to 3A No. 17 Bushland.
The Lady Chaps continue their nondistrict slate Friday against Willis Point.
4A No. 17 Krum (11-4-1)
The Lady Cats slid a few spots from last week's No. 7 standing after posting a 4-1 record in tournament play.
Krum notched a narrow win over 6A foe Braswell, coasting past TAPPS school John Paul II and 6A squad Highland Park with its lone loss of the week coming 4-2 to 3A area opponent Pilot Point (6-4-2). Krum continues nondistrict play Saturday against Aubrey before its district slate starts March 21.
Baseball
5A No. 3 Argyle (6-2-2)
A week earlier in the season than their softball counterparts, the Eagles are already ranked among the top 5A squads this spring coming off last season's 4A state runner-up finish.
Argyle posted a 3-2-1 record last week in tournament play, capping it off with a 9-3 win over Saginaw. The Eagles are led by a strong core of returners from last year's state finalist squad — including four 2022 all-area honorees — and look poised to make some noise in their first season at the 5A level.
